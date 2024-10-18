LeBron James Under Fire For Celebrating Big Meech’s Prison Release

Fans aren't feeling LeBron James' latest Tweet.

Earlier this week, Big Meech was released from prison after spending almost two decades behind bars. Reportedly, the Black Mafia Family founder will stay at a halfway house until 2026, when he'll begin serving five years of supervised release. TMZ reports that he must take part in a substance abuse program, which could potentially include drug and alcohol testing.

As expected, countless social media users have weighed in on Big Meech's release, and many are celebrating it. Sexyy Red, Rick Ross, Boosie Badazz, and more have shared positive reactions to the news in recent days. Yesterday, LeBron James even took to Twitter/X to respond. "Welcome home Big Meech!!" he wrote. This has earned the athlete some backlash, however, as some users argue that celebrating a former drug kingpin's freedom sends the wrong message.

Read More: Joe Budden Argues Drake Is Too Sensitive After Unfollowing LeBron James And DeMar DeRozan

LeBron James Shares Message For Big Meech

"Glorifying the wrong people," one replies. "'Welcome home a murder, killer of KIDS THROUGH DRUGS, killer of countless mothers, fathers hand FAMILIES.' You want to fit in so bad, wanna be hip and cool so bad that you just follow whatever is deemed cool at the moment. Shame on you. Grow tf up," another writes. Clearly, it's up for debate whether or not Big Meech's release is something to celebrate. According to his lawyer Brittany K. Barnett, however, he's turned over a new leaf.

“I’m overjoyed that Demetrius Flenory is finally free after nearly 20 years behind bars. Two decades is an incredibly long time, and it’s been inspiring to witness the power of hope and resilience," she told Hot 97 this week. “He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter." What do you think of LeBron James receiving backlash for welcoming Big Meech home on Twitter/X? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

