Big Meech To Serve Five Years Of Supervised Release After Halfway House

The former BMF boss isn't fully out of the woods yet.

Big Meech recently saw his early freedom, albeit a partial one. For those unaware, he must now serve the rest of his sentence at a halfway house until January 27, 2026 after serving around two decades behind bars. However, according to a new TMZ report, the former drug boss and hip-hop label kingpin must also serve five years of supervised release once this halfway house sentence ends. He will reportedly have to take part in a substance abuse program, although it's unclear if the court also required him to comply with drug and alcohol testing. Amid these updates, folks everywhere are commenting on the former Black Mafia Family (BMF) leader's release and celebrating it.

Big Meech's son Lil Meech has yet to explicitly react to the news, but he did share a throwback photo of his dad this week via his Instagram Story. "We don't lose friends, we learn who our real ones are," he wrote on his IG Story immediately following the picture. "Real isn’t about what you have. It’s what you stand for. Some people become loners because they were betrayed by every person they ever trusted."

Big Meech & Lil Meech In 2003

Elsewhere, the hip-hop world welcomed Big Meech back with open arms. "The streets back. Meech home. Meech welcome back," Rick Ross recently shared on social media. "Guess who’s back! Welcome home my brother Big Meech! Now let’s see if all them YouTube stories yall been telling add up!" Bun B expressed online. "Where da welcome home party @ I'm trona perform for da freeski," Sexyy Red asked via Twitter, although we're still unclear on whether or not these celebrations are even happening at Meech's behest.