Rick Ross Celebrates Big Meech’s Prison Release With "B.M.F." Performance

Rick Ross is overjoyed.

Earlier this week, Big Meech was released from prison after spending nearly two decades behind bars. He's not totally free yet, as Baller Alert reports that he'll spend the remainder of his sentence in a Florida halfway house, but fans are still elated. His lawyer Brittany K. Barnett addressed the major development in a statement to Hot 97 yesterday (October 16).

“I’m overjoyed that Demetrius Flenory is finally free after nearly 20 years behind bars. Two decades is an incredibly long time, and it’s been inspiring to witness the power of hope and resilience," her statement reads in part. “He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter."

Rick Ross Welcomes Big Meech Back To Society After Prison Release

Of course, Big Meech's release has earned big reactions from countless social media users, peers, loved ones, and fans. Rick Ross even took to Instagram recently to share a clip of himself performing his hit, "B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast)" in the Black Mafia Family founder's honor. He later went on to welcome Big Meech back to society on his Instagram Story. "The streets back, the streets back! Big Meech, y’all, Meech—welcome back!” he said.