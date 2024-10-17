Big Meech's Prison Release Prompts Celebratory Reactions All Over Social Media

The hip-hop world welcomed Big Meech back with great force.

This week, reports emerged that Big Meech was finally out of prison, and from Sexyy Red to Slim Thug, many in the hip-hop world reacted happily to this news. For those unaware, Meech (real name Demetrius Flenory) and his brother Southwest T (real name Terry Lee Flenory) ran the "Black Mafia Family," a massive drug trafficking organization, from the '80s to the mid-2000s. Before the indictment against them in 2005, they also operated as a rap label that formed strong ties to the culture. Both brothers received a 30-year prison sentence, for which T saw an early release from federal prison in 2020.

Furthermore, you may also know the story of Big Meech from the 50 Cent-helmed BMF TV series starring Meech's son as his father. But back to the big news at hand. Meech reportedly no longer appears in Federal Bureau of Prisons' database for incarcerated individuals, a matter that TMZ confirmed with the Bureau this week. Instead, Demetrius Flenory will serve the rest of his prison sentence at a halfway house in Miami. As for when this sentence will end, the reported official release date is currently indicated as January 27, 2026. "Guess who’s back! Welcome home my brother Big Meech! Now let’s see if all them YouTube stories yall been telling add up!" Bun B shared on IG.

Sexyy Red Reacts To Big Meech's Release

Of course, if you've been following the story of Big Meech in recent years, then this news probably did not surprise you. After all, even Lil Meech spoke on the possibility that his father would see his freedom sooner rather than later, as this process developed over months and months of legal procedures. Now, that possibility fully manifested, or at least, in the sense that the former drug lord is no longer in federal prison. Still, this is a relatively early story, so we'll see what other clarifications and updates emerge. Check out more reactions to his release from the hip-hop world and beyond down below.

More Reactions