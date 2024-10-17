Big Meech's Prison Release Prompts Celebratory Reactions All Over Social Media

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Big Meech Free Out Jail Release Rappers Reactions Hip Hop News
HNHH Plain Cover
The hip-hop world welcomed Big Meech back with great force.

This week, reports emerged that Big Meech was finally out of prison, and from Sexyy Red to Slim Thug, many in the hip-hop world reacted happily to this news. For those unaware, Meech (real name Demetrius Flenory) and his brother Southwest T (real name Terry Lee Flenory) ran the "Black Mafia Family," a massive drug trafficking organization, from the '80s to the mid-2000s. Before the indictment against them in 2005, they also operated as a rap label that formed strong ties to the culture. Both brothers received a 30-year prison sentence, for which T saw an early release from federal prison in 2020.

Furthermore, you may also know the story of Big Meech from the 50 Cent-helmed BMF TV series starring Meech's son as his father. But back to the big news at hand. Meech reportedly no longer appears in Federal Bureau of Prisons' database for incarcerated individuals, a matter that TMZ confirmed with the Bureau this week. Instead, Demetrius Flenory will serve the rest of his prison sentence at a halfway house in Miami. As for when this sentence will end, the reported official release date is currently indicated as January 27, 2026. "Guess who’s back! Welcome home my brother Big Meech! Now let’s see if all them YouTube stories yall been telling add up!" Bun B shared on IG.

Read More: BMF: A History Of The Black Mafia Family

Sexyy Red Reacts To Big Meech's Release

Of course, if you've been following the story of Big Meech in recent years, then this news probably did not surprise you. After all, even Lil Meech spoke on the possibility that his father would see his freedom sooner rather than later, as this process developed over months and months of legal procedures. Now, that possibility fully manifested, or at least, in the sense that the former drug lord is no longer in federal prison. Still, this is a relatively early story, so we'll see what other clarifications and updates emerge. Check out more reactions to his release from the hip-hop world and beyond down below.

More Reactions

Meanwhile, even Skilla Baby "predicted" this news back in April with his single "Free Big Meech." Maybe when we look back at this whole development, the signs of an earlier release will become much more apparent. But that doesn't mean that this isn't still heartening news for Meech's family and loved ones.

Read More: BMF's Bleu DaVinci Explains Big Meech's Role In Gucci Mane & Jeezy's Deadly Beef

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...