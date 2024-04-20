Skilla Baby Ramps Up The Energy & Violence On "Free Big Meech"

"I get love in Detroit like Skilla Baby," is the mood that the rapper should be in because "Free Big Meech" will give him plenty of praise. Skilla is back with a new solo single, which follows up "Plate" from February 2. However, he also been busy with the collaborations as of late too. In 2024, the 25-year-old MC has worked with CRASH RARRI, YN Jay, Sada Baby, Young Ra, Tavo Baby Big6, and Yung Miami. That latter team-up was a successful one for him, as "CFWM (Can't F*** With Me)" was doing solid numbers when it dropped.

If there is there something to expect going into a Skilla Baby track, it is that you know you are going to get lot of wild energy. That is the case here too on "Free Big Meech." There is plenty of street talk and violent bars to be had and it is all performed over a chilling trap beat. "Pistol whip a n**** with my blick and leave him cockeyed (Ha) / Put a ten on him, it ain't s*** to get an opp fried (Ha)."

Read More: Drake Uses AI 2Pac To Diss Kendrick Lamar On "Taylor Made Freestyle"

Listen To "Free Big Meech" By Skilla Baby

For Skilla, he has some big shoes to fill after an active 2023 campaign. He tied his record for albums released in a year with two with Controversy and We Eat The Most (Reloaded). Pretty soon he will be dropping his first record called THE COLDEST. In fact Genius says it will be dropping next Friday, April 26. Alleged features include Flo Milli, Mozzy, Moneybagg Yo, Rob49, G Herbo, DaBaby, and more.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Free Big Meech" by Skilla Baby? Is this one of his stronger releases as of late, why or why not? Where does he rank among the modern crop of Detroit rappers? Does this get you excited for his upcoming album THE COLDEST? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Skilla Baby. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Word on the street, these n****s on my a**, yeah, aight (Yeah, aight)

I ain't never ducked smoke, I been thuggin' my whole life (Ha)

I be goin' through it but I keep it movin', I'm aight

Hutch and Gary got me right, man, I'm lit up like a light

Rule number one, don't buy it once if you can't buy it twice (Phew)

When these n****s see me, they gon' fight or flight 'cause it's on sight (Baow)

Read More: Chris Brown Gets Personal With New Quavo Diss "Weakest Link"

[Via]