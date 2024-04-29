Skilla Baby Stops Performing As Man Touches His Chest: "I Don't Even Go That Way"

Skilla Baby stopped rapping during a recent performance to ask a male fan to stop touching his chest during the show. A clip of the awkward moment is going viral on social media. In the video, Skilla explains: "No disrespect towards you bro. I don't even go that way. I appreciate you bro but I don't do that."

Fans of his praised him for standing his ground while not being disrespectful in the comments section when The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip. "You can tell by the way he interacted with Tuson on Ari’s show that he is not homophobic at all. Very stand up guy. I am a new fan," one user wrote. Another added: "Having to try to be respectful to someone that just disrespected you is insane."

Skilla Baby Performs On Offset's "Set It Off" Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Rapper Skilla Baby performs during Offset Set It Off Tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The performance comes after Skilla dropped his newest project, The Coldest, on Friday. It features collaborations with Flo Milli, Jeremih, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, and several more artists. In a press release for the project, Skilla explained that he's been known as a "Girl’s guy" in the past. "I took my time to put this project together," he said. "Sometimes, I feel like people try to place me in a box. The pressure of being a new artist, being successful, staying disciplined, and still clocking into the studio is very strenuous, but fun at the same time. As an artist, I’m known as the ‘Girl’s guy.’ But I’ll never forget I come from the streets. As a real person, I feel so many emotions (mad, sad, happy, anxious, etc.). I say that to say, sorry for the wait but I wanted to put everything I feel into one project. Grab your coats…"

Skilla Baby Asks Fan To Stop Touching Him

Check out the viral clip from Skilla's recent performance above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Skilla Baby on HotNewHipHop.

