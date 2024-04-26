Skilla Baby Has Goals To Be "The Coldest" On New Album

Skilla Baby has quickly become one of the prominent voices out of the gritty, blue-collar city of Detroit. Even though he has been on the grind since 2015, he has been really growing over the last couple of years. With songs like "Gorgeous," "Bae," and "Icky Vicky Vibes," being some of his standouts, the hardcore/trap rapper is looking to expand what he can do as an artist. That is what Skilla Baby was telling AllHipHop in a recent interview about his new tape The Coldest.

"The pressure of being a new artist, being successful, staying disciplined, and still clocking into the studio is very strenuous. But fun at the same time," Skilla said. That is certainly the mindset of a lot of climbers in the hip-hop industry. It feels like fans nowadays put a lot of the onus on the artist to blow them away.

Listen To The Coldest By Skilla Baby

But Skilla Baby certainly lived up to expectations on The Coldest. He partially did so by bringing on a lot of big names. Rob49, Moneybagg Yo, Flo Milli, G Herbo, DaBaby, and Polo G are just a few to name. Across the record you will hear a lot of what makes Skilla Baby, Skilla Baby. Hard-hitting, trap bangers with rage-worthy energy.

The Coldest Tracklist:

Trapped Free Big Meech Richie (feat. Moneybagg Yo) Mike Jack (feat. G Herbo & Rob49) Bulletproof Slimm Shady (feat. Mozzy) Whole Package (feat. Flo Milli) Crash (feat. Jeremih) Project X (G6) (feat. DaBaby) Wifey (feat. NoCap) Te Amo Misfit (feat. Polo G) Mama (feat. Rob49 & Tay B) Bae Black Force Music Plate

