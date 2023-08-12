Rob49 Gives Us A Deluxe Of “4GOD II”

Rob49’s popularity continues to grow by the day. Travis Scott recruited him for his album UTOPIA. He makes his guest appearance on the track “TOPIA TWINS,” which is racking up streams. He currently sits at 5.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify and his audience is surely going to grow immensely before the end of 2023.

Back on June 9, Geffen Records signee put out his project of 2023, 4GOD II. “Hate It or Love It” with DaBaby is sitting at around 3.4 million plays and is the fan favorite right now. However, that might change with the deluxe now out. There is new features and solo cuts, so let us take a look at what is new.

What Did Rob49 Add To The Deluxe?

The key difference with any deluxe album release is almost always new songs. That is the same case here with Rob49 adding 10 new songs to the tracklist. Furthermore, we have three features on here, with the first appearing on the song “Yes, You Did.” That has a guest verse coming from Real Boston Richey. Second, is the single that was released on August 4 called “Mama” with Skilla Baby and Tay B.

What are your thoughts on this deluxe version of Rob49’s 4GOD II (Deluxe)? What is your favorite track on the project? Do you prefer the expanded edition or the original tracklist more? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to put all of your thoughts and opinions down in the comments section. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all the hottest project releases and news around the music world.

4GOD II (Deluxe) Tracklist:

ILY Undertaker Mama (with Skilla Baby & Tay B) Homebody Pimpin’ Ain’t Easy Future Hendrix Viral (feat. Lil Durk) Trust In My Glock Bentley Mulsanne Woedy Cuz I TRX (feat. Roddy Ricch) Tweakin’ Pill Head I Believe You (Lick Me) Shake Sum (with YTB Fatt) Staying to Myself BMF (with Icewear Vezzo) Pressure Yes, You Did (with Real Boston Richey) Flexing Hard Skeme (feat. G Herbo) 4GOD II Houston Girls Hate It or Love It (with DaBaby) My Hittas (feat. Trippie Redd) No Love (feat. NoCap)

