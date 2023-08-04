Rob49, Skilla Baby And Tay B Team Up For “Mama”

Rob49 just released a new grimy track featuring two of Detroit’s own, Tay B and Skilla Baby. The song’s title is “Mama and it runs just under three minutes. There is a lot these three fit into a smaller time frame, with Rob49 and Skilla Baby splitting the first verse. Their pairing even extends into the chorus, with Tay B wrapping up the song with arguably the best verse.

The beat is produced by Zai Hamilton, a Jacksonville, Florida native, and it is cold and thumping. In addition, it provides massive bass and haunting piano keys in the background, which are two elements that fit these artists well. Furthermore, it is also the first time Rob49 has joined up with Tay B and Skilla Baby. Maybe down the line, we get more from this trio.

Gaining Momentum

Over the past few months, Rob49 has earned a bit of a following. What really helped him get more listens was placing a feature on Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. He makes his guest appearance on the track “TOPIA TWINS,” which is now sitting at over 22 million streams on Spotify. He opens up the song and most fans of Travis have not heard Rob49’s voice. However, now that the features can be seen on all streaming platforms, it has allowed more people to discover him.

Now, Rob49 has over three million listeners on Spotify and has worked with artists like Roddy Ricch and Lil Baby. What are your thoughts on this collab between Rob49, Skilla Baby, and Tay B? Is Rob49 going to blow up soon? Who is your favorite rapper from this trio? Additionally, be sure to give us your opinions below in the comments section and keep it locked with HNHH for all the new music.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m a Christian man, it’s crosses on my fit, alright? (Alright)

Yeah, I hardly go to sleep at night

Good p***y my Kryptonite (Shh)

Lately, we been flyin’ private, kind of hard to miss a flight (On God)

