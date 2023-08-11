MC Shan Issues Apology To Nas After Viral Instagram Rant

Last month, MC Shan made waves for a video he posted to Instagram criticizing Nas for not including him in any Hip Hop 50-related activities. Nas teamed up with Mass Appeal to executive produce a series of EPs and shows paying tribute to the entire history on the genre on its anniversary. In a now-deleted Instagram video though, MC Shan was furious about not being included. “Nas, if you doing 50th-anniversary shows and you ain’t holla at ya mans, let me tell you something, my n*gga, don’t never mention my muthaf*ckin’ name again,” he said in the clip.

Now, the former Juice Crew member is issuing a public apology. “I gotta give a big apology to Nas because I listened to folks that don’t even know they’re talking about him like that,” Shan begins. He explains how misinformation provided to him by others resulted in him misunderstanding the situation. “I apologize for stepping outside of my character when I should have muthaf*cking thought of it as a businessman,” he ultimately concludes. In the caption of the post he summarizes the video. “I HAVE TO NOT SAY IM SORRY BECAUSE IM NOT A SORRY N*GGA BUT MORE ALONG THE LINES OF I JUMP THE GUN .. SO @NAS ACCEPT THIS I JUMP THE GUN REAL MAN I F*CKED UP.”

MC Shan Walks Back On Nas Comments

Nas himself has been busy recently. Just a few weeks ago he dropped his new album Magic 2. The project is his fifth already this decade in a prolific series of releases dating back to 2020. The album saw him teaming up with 21 Savage and making a track with 50 Cent for the first time in over 20 years.

Earlier this week Nas released the first music video from Magic 2. The video was for the track “Motion” and it’s already garnered over 100k views in less than 2 days. What do you think of MC Shan turning around and apologizing to Nas? Let us know in the comment section below.

