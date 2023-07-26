MC Shan Calls Out Nas For Not Including Him In Hip Hop 50 Shows

Much has been made about 2023 being the 50th anniversary of rap music. Nearly every award show has brought out some of the genre’s legends to perform and Nas has been touring with Wu-Tang Clan all year. He also teamed up with Mass Appeal for a major 50th anniversary of rap project. The project has included EPs, live performances, and even an exhibition. Altogether dozens and dozens of rap legends have been involved but there’s one that hasn’t been, MC Shan. Shan isn’t happy about that snub either. He took to Instagram to air some grievances with Nas over his lack of inclusion.

“I’m sitting here hearing that Nas is doing these muthaf*ckin’ 50th anniversary shows, right? Nas, if you doing 50th anniversary shows and you ain’t holla at ya mans, let me tell you something, my n*gga, don’t never mention my muthaf*ckin’ name again. Don’t put my name in ya mouth about nothing, n*gga,” he says in the scathing video. Shan pointed out what he sees as hypocrisy by people reaching out to praise him, but not following it up. “But I’m looking at it like this, n*gga: if you gettin’ n*ggas money on the 50th of Hip Hop, and you glorify me and say, ‘Yo, Shan this,’ and you ain’t call me and say, ‘Yo, Shan, I see what you doing, n*gga.’ “I done did a show with you muthaf*cka, but if you ain’t call me and that whole roster is full, n-gga, don’t never mention my mothaf*ckin’ name.”

MC Shan Rages Against Nas

Over the weekend Nas released his new album Magic 2. The project was quickly covered in critical acclaim but the critics weren’t the only ones dishing out praise. Two of basketball’s biggest superstars of all time took the opportunity to dish out praise for the album. Both LeBron James and Magic Johnson gave Magic 2 its credit since the album dropped. Magic in particular received a shout-out on the album and was happy to give on right back.

