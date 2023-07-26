MC Shan Calls Out Nas For Not Including Him In Hip Hop 50 Shows

MC Shan isn’t happy about his Hip-Hop 50th snub.

BYLavender Alexandria
MC Shan Calls Out Nas For Not Including Him In Hip Hop 50 Shows

Much has been made about 2023 being the 50th anniversary of rap music. Nearly every award show has brought out some of the genre’s legends to perform and Nas has been touring with Wu-Tang Clan all year. He also teamed up with Mass Appeal for a major 50th anniversary of rap project. The project has included EPs, live performances, and even an exhibition. Altogether dozens and dozens of rap legends have been involved but there’s one that hasn’t been, MC Shan. Shan isn’t happy about that snub either. He took to Instagram to air some grievances with Nas over his lack of inclusion.

“I’m sitting here hearing that Nas is doing these muthaf*ckin’ 50th anniversary shows, right? Nas, if you doing 50th anniversary shows and you ain’t holla at ya mans, let me tell you something, my n*gga, don’t never mention my muthaf*ckin’ name again. Don’t put my name in ya mouth about nothing, n*gga,” he says in the scathing video. Shan pointed out what he sees as hypocrisy by people reaching out to praise him, but not following it up. “But I’m looking at it like this, n*gga: if you gettin’ n*ggas money on the 50th of Hip Hop, and you glorify me and say, ‘Yo, Shan this,’ and you ain’t call me and say, ‘Yo, Shan, I see what you doing, n*gga.’ “I done did a show with you muthaf*cka, but if you ain’t call me and that whole roster is full, n-gga, don’t never mention my mothaf*ckin’ name.”

MC Shan Rages Against Nas

Over the weekend Nas released his new album Magic 2. The project was quickly covered in critical acclaim but the critics weren’t the only ones dishing out praise. Two of basketball’s biggest superstars of all time took the opportunity to dish out praise for the album. Both LeBron James and Magic Johnson gave Magic 2 its credit since the album dropped. Magic in particular received a shout-out on the album and was happy to give on right back.

What do you think of MC Shan not being included in Hip-Hop 50 festivities? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Large Professor Discusses Russell Simmons’ Decision Not To Sign Nas

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.