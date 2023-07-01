LeBron James Praises Nas & Hit-Boy’s “Magic 2”

LeBron James never shies away from extending his love for hip-hop releases. Over the years, he gained a reputation for his sometimes hilarious Instagram Stories where he bumps the latest releases and extends his co-sign. As we’ve seen with Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, he doesn’t always know the lyrics but he tries. Most recently, LeBron James showed some love to Nas and Hit-Boy for their latest joint effort together, Magic 2, which dropped on Friday.

The Lakers star took to Instagram where he shared a handful of clips to his Instagram Story. LeBron posted up in a tub of sorts where he vibed out to “Office Hours” ft. 50 Cent. With a mean mug on his face, ‘Bron praised Nas, yelling, “Let’s go, Esco!” He captioned the video, “@nas @hitboy LETS GO MY GUYS!!!!” Evidently, LeBron James is keeping Magic 2 on steady rotation and likely will for the duration of the summer.

LeBron James Shows Love To Nas

While “Office Hours” might be a highlight for LeBron James, he also showed love to the record, “Motion.” The NBA star shared another video of himself listening to the record and attempting to mouth the lyrics to the record. “Y’all ain’t having no motion!!!” LeBron captioned the post. Although Nas didn’t directly address LeBron’s post, he did re-share Mass Appeal’s video of the Lakers player on his Instagram Story. Clearly, Nas appreciates all the love people sent his way in the past few days since the release of Magic 2 with Hit-Boy.

The latest effort from Nas serves as his fifth album since the release of King’s Disease in 2020. He and Hit-Boy have formed a strong bond in these past few years that resulted in two sequels to KD, as well as the first installment of the Magic series, which arrives as a surprise release on Christmas Eve 2021. Hopefully, we’ll be getting more music from Nas and Hit-Boy in the near future. Check out LeBron James’ post above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

