Nas Steps Back In Shock After Watching Magic Trick

Nas was left speechless after participating in a magic trick during a party celebrating the release of his new album, Magic 2. In a video circulating on social media, magician Erik Blackwell transfers a written X from his hand to the New York rapper’s palm.

“Watch the X. If I were to take the perma-ink off my hand. One, two, three — we’re all here for a reason,” he said. From there, he asked Nas to open his own hand, revealing that the X was now on his palm. Nas took a step back in amazement while continuing to smoke his cigar. Blackwell posted the clip on his Instagram page with the caption: “Thank you @nas @hitboy for making this all possible & Booking me to entertain your guests! Album is [fire emojis].”

Nas Performs With Hit-Boy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Nas and Hit-Boy join Hennessy to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle on July 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy)

“Nas face was like naaaaaaah. Then immediately windblown,” one fan commented on the post. Another wrote: “WOW. You always do your thang. Keep making people Smile and Happy. Keep being Blessed.”

Nas dropped Magic 2 back on July 21, 2023. In working on the project, he teamed up with his frequent collaborator, Hit-Boy. It’s the fifth consecutive album that Nas has tapped Hit-Boy to handle the production on. After its’ release, Nas wrote on Twitter that he was in the midst of the “best year” of his life. “I’m happy to be around making new music because I love it,” he said. “Having the best year of my life. I caught the Holy Spirit and I’m grateful to be giving it all to the world. Magic 2.” Hits Double Daily reports the album moved 17k copies in its first week, which will land it around #40 on the charts.

Erik Blackwell Shocks Nas With Magic Trick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erik Blackwell (@blackwellmagicc)

Following the release of Magic 2, Nas will embark on a tour with Wu-Tang Clan, later this year. After performing together last year, they’ll be hitting the road again on the NY State Of Mind Tour in September.

