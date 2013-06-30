queensbridge
- Original ContentNas Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The East Coast LegendDiscover Nas' net worth in 2024, the factors contributing to his wealth, and how the East Coast legend continues to impact the music industryBy Jake Skudder
- MusicMC Shan Calls Out Nas For Not Including Him In Hip Hop 50 ShowsMC Shan isn't happy about his Hip-Hop 50th snub.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsR-Mean Trades Bars With Nas On "Candle Of The Devil"R-Mean connects with Nas and Scott Storch on "Candle Of The Devil." By Aron A.
- MixtapesHomeboy Sandman Drops Ethereal Album, "12 Days Of Christmas & Día De Los Reyes"After a string of singles every day in the lead-up to this album, the Queens MC finally gives us his holiday effort in full.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsHomeboy Sandman Starts Year With New Song "Eighth Day Of Christmas"The Queens MC is dropping one single every day up until his new album, and this eighth track in the series is smooth as butter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHavoc Recalls Losing To Nas In A Rap Battle As TeenagersHavoc discussed losing a rap battle to Nas back in Queensbridge when they were teenagers.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentThe Art Of "Illmatic": Exploring Nas' Duelling RealitiesA thematic exploration of one of hip-hop's most enduring images, the cover of Nas' debut album "Illmatic."By Sanibel Chai
- NewsDave East & Kiing Shooter Remix Pop Smoke's "Welcome To The Party"Dave East & Kiing Shooter connect for a remix of Pop Smoke's summer anthem. By Aron A.
- NewsNas Waxes Tales Of Gritty 90s New York On Swizz Beatz' "Echo"Nas & Swizz Beatz use their time-traveling powers on "Echo."By Devin Ch
- MusicN.O.R.E. Names His Top 5 Hip Hop Songs Of All-TimeN.O.R.E. drops by Mass Appeal to air out his biases.By Devin Ch
- NewsIlham & Dave East Mesh on "Last Night"Dave East and Ilham get paranoid. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicCormega Posts Tribute To ProdigyCormega delivers an emotional message. By Jonathan Carey
- MusicNas' Illmatic: 5 Fast FactsIn honor of "Illmatic's" twenty-third anniversary, here are five fast facts about the legendary Nas album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNas Pays $3.5 Million To The IRS, Avoids JailNas reportedly paid $3.5 million to the IRS for taxes he failed to pay from 2006 through 2010.By hnhh
- Original Content#TBT: Nas' Deep CutsFor today's #TBT, go deep into the far-reaching catalog of one of the best to ever do it: Nasir Jones. By Chris Tart
- NewsMC Hammer And Irv Gotti Didn't Like "The Breaks" Very MuchWas "The Breaks" true to 90s hip hop?By hnhh
- NewsNas Leaked "Illmatic" Prior To Its ReleaseNas made copies of "Illmatic" for his friends, but didn't predict how widespread the leak would become.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsSnow DriftsA leak from Queens emcee Blue Legacy's "#TRUEfiction," an upcoming collaborative project with South African producers The Militia. It's slated to drop for free on July 3rd.By hnhh