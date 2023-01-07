Queens rapper Homeboy Sandman just released 12 Days of Christmas & Día de Los Reyes, his new holiday project. Well, kind of: the theme may be based around Christmastime, but it’s still the same abstract word wizardry you’ve come to expect from him. Moreover, he dropped a single from this album every day leading up to its release starting on December 25th. With tracks like “Eighth Day of Christmas,” he built a concise and laidback collection of interesting beats and flows.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – JULY 06: Homeboy Sandman performs at Revolution on July 6, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

Each track corresponds to a “day of Christmas”: the first, second, and so on. However, wrapping up the tracklist is “Día de Los Reyes,” referring to the Christian holiday on January 6th. Moreover, it’s a nod to Homeboy’s Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage. Three Kings’ Day, as it’s known in English, is big in Latin America. So, with that in mind, the 42-year-old gave fans great hip-hop wrapped in a cultural history lesson waiting to be unearthed. Still, even with that extra layer, his style and delivery is too skillful to ignore.

On that note of great hip-hop, the instrumental variety is rich on here despite its narrow theme. While Sandman doesn’t focus on overtly holiday-related topics, each song could be a gift to fans of abstract styles of rap. “Second Day of Christmas,” for example, features a heavy guitar-based beat that slams through the speakers. Meanwhile, the very next track “Third Day of Christmas” is a Madlib-like collection of bustling drums and a heady and sprawling verse. Also, he displays a similar creativity on his album with the Oakstop Alliance, Royalty Summit.

