Oakland-based nonprofit Oakstop Alliance has released a new compilation album titled Royalty Summit. Moreover, Homeboy Sandman curated that summit with the nonprofit to showcase the region’s best MCs, producers, and artists. As such, the album delivers soulful but summery beats, a lot of charisma, and eccentric flows and deliveries. They’re similar to Sandman’s last single, “Get Yours.”

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – JULY 06: Homeboy Sandman performs at Revolution on July 6, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

However, it’s not like Oakland missed out on great artistry before. Many big names call the city their home such as Kehlani, Raphal Saadiq, Kamaiyah, Fantastic Negrito, and so many others. Still, the city’s always wanted to keep pushing things even further to uplift local artists. So, Oakstop Alliance created the Oakland Resident initiative to give more visibility to the area’s local talent.

Furthermore, Royalty Summit is the campaign’s first release. The organization’s executive director, Damon Johnson, pitched the idea to Homeboy Sandman as the latter planned his There In Spirit West Coast tour run. Moreover, they recorded the album’s 12 tracks over three days with over 20 local artists. Despite Homeboy being from Queens, the artistry on display from Oakland locals like Tone Oliver and Simago makes the city’s sound distinctively electrifying.

Nevermind the fact, that it's nothing like an act so I don't rehearse – Homeboy Sandman pic.twitter.com/xub4J9f6AN — Mello Music Group (@MelloMusicGroup) December 21, 2022

So, what did you think of Oakstop Alliance’s new compilation album, Royalty Summit? Also, which Oakland hip-hop artist did you discover that you might give a spin again? Although there’s a lot to pick from, let us know in the comments and check out the tracklist down below. In addition, if you haven’t listened yet, you can find the Homeboy Sandman-led project on your preferred streaming service. Also, as always, keep your eye on HNHH for the freshest and most exciting hip-hop releases each week.

Tracklist