Oakstop Alliance & Homeboy Sandman Deliver New Album, “Royalty Summit”
The Oakland-based nonprofit has partnered with Homeboy Sandman to curate some of Oakland’s best hip-hop talent.
Oakland-based nonprofit Oakstop Alliance has released a new compilation album titled Royalty Summit. Moreover, Homeboy Sandman curated that summit with the nonprofit to showcase the region’s best MCs, producers, and artists. As such, the album delivers soulful but summery beats, a lot of charisma, and eccentric flows and deliveries. They’re similar to Sandman’s last single, “Get Yours.”
However, it’s not like Oakland missed out on great artistry before. Many big names call the city their home such as Kehlani, Raphal Saadiq, Kamaiyah, Fantastic Negrito, and so many others. Still, the city’s always wanted to keep pushing things even further to uplift local artists. So, Oakstop Alliance created the Oakland Resident initiative to give more visibility to the area’s local talent.
Furthermore, Royalty Summit is the campaign’s first release. The organization’s executive director, Damon Johnson, pitched the idea to Homeboy Sandman as the latter planned his There In Spirit West Coast tour run. Moreover, they recorded the album’s 12 tracks over three days with over 20 local artists. Despite Homeboy being from Queens, the artistry on display from Oakland locals like Tone Oliver and Simago makes the city’s sound distinctively electrifying.
So, what did you think of Oakstop Alliance’s new compilation album, Royalty Summit? Also, which Oakland hip-hop artist did you discover that you might give a spin again? Although there’s a lot to pick from, let us know in the comments and check out the tracklist down below. In addition, if you haven’t listened yet, you can find the Homeboy Sandman-led project on your preferred streaming service. Also, as always, keep your eye on HNHH for the freshest and most exciting hip-hop releases each week.
Tracklist
- Bas1 Intro
- The Journey (ft. Homeboy Sandman, Simago, and James Wavey)
- Just Because (ft. Homeboy Sandman, Honest in 10land, and Tone Oliver)
- Programmin’ (ft. Fuze, GAM, Honest in 10land, and Tone Oliver)
- Come Around (ft. GAM, Alai the Guy, and Homeboy Sandman)
- Now (ft. Mike Fish, Homeboy Sandman, and Michael Sneed)
- The Herb Garden (ft. Alai the Guy, Homeboy Sandman, and Ovrkast.)
- Just Because [REMIX] (ft. Homeboy Sandman, Jada Imani, and James Wavey)
- Look at the Rim (ft. Homeboy Sandman, A-Plus, and Michael Sneed)
- Voice of My Own (ft. Simago, Honest in 10land, and Mike Fish)
- Witness (ft. Fuze and Homeboy Sandman)
- Bas1 Outro