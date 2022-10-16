Ahead of the arrival of his Deca-produced album Still Champion next month, Homeboy Sandman has delivered a second single from the tracklist, this one called, “Get Yours.”

Arriving on Thursday (October 13), the catchy song is loaded full of optimistic and ambitious lyrics that find the 42-year-old New Yorker encouraging his listeners to make each and every one of their dreams come true. “Arguably my favourite song on the album,” he said of the song in a press release.

“I just want for everybody to go out and seize their dreams. To stop being afraid. To acknowledge that they’ve gathered up the mileage to assert their God-given right and start living like it,” Sandman continued.

Previously, the long-time lyricist dropped off “Satellite,” the project’s second title, and the Apple Music tracklisting reveals that we’ll also be hearing from Randy Mason on the forthcoming arrival.

Look out for Homeboy Sandman’s Still Champion, landing on November 11th, and in the meantime, stream “Get Yours” on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you’ve a feeling that you can’t accept

Assess your health and ask yourself

“Well is it life or is it death?”

And if it’s death then let it die

Until there’s nothing left and if it’s wet than let it dry

Go head and try