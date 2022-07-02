abstract hip hop
- MixtapesR.A.P. Ferreira Brings Unique To A New Level On "The First Fist To Make Contact When We Dap" With Fumitake TamuraThe out-of-bounds creator makes his debut on the HNHH site. ByZachary Horvath922 Views
- MixtapesMach-Hommy Drops Ethereal Project, "Notorious Dump Legends: Volume 2"For fans of drumless hip-hop, raw lyricism, and lo-fi production, the Haitian-American MC continues his prolific dominance in all those areas.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.5K Views
- MixtapesCRIMEAPPLE Becomes "El Cantante" On New AlbumThe Hackensack, NJ rapper is bubbling up with abstract flows and bilingual skill.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.4K Views
- MixtapesHomeboy Sandman Drops Ethereal Album, "12 Days Of Christmas & Día De Los Reyes"After a string of singles every day in the lead-up to this album, the Queens MC finally gives us his holiday effort in full.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.7K Views
- MixtapesThe Alchemist Serves Up "Sandwich" CompilationThe compilation includes two new tracks in addition to the producer's "Lunch Meat" and "Bread" EPs.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.2K Views
- MixtapesMIKE & Wiki Link On The Alchemist-Produced "One More" EPThe EP is part of a collaborative campaign with Patta and Tommy Hilfiger, yet it sounds anything but corporate.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.7K Views
- SongsMIKE Shares Woozy New Track, "What Do I Do?"Over a pitched-down vocal sample and some haunting synths, NYC rapper MIKE floats on the beat.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.5K Views
- SongsKembe X Shares Soothing Single, "More Than Never"The L.A.-bred, Illinois-born rapper is gearing up for an EP in December and label debut album next year.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.2K Views
- NewsMoor Mother Releases Jazz Album Epic, "Jazz Codes"The Philly musician and educator hazily mixes Black genres for a mindbending and jazzy record.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.5K Views