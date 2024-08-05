Navy Blue Releases His First Album Since Def Jam Split With "Memoirs In Armour"

Navy Blue being an independent artist has always seemed to fit him better. Being such a talented name in New York's underground scene did get him a deal with Def Jam Recordings a couple of years ago. However, the relationship was short-lived, as the 27-year-old was dropped from the major label. But as we said, the "Chosen" MC is more of a hidden gem than a blatant superstar. It seems Navy Blue enjoys being the former based on a recent IG post about his new album Memoirs In Armour. This album was initially an 8 track EP, in response to the fact that the album I had worked so hard on for the past 2 years wasn’t able to come out", he began.
"I’m grateful to have been inspired enough to make this album within the past few months. Due to the shift in circumstances, this project became a refuge to me. I hope you enjoy it. I’m happy to be putting this album out independently —the way I had always intended to be releasing music". Overall, you certainly tell that Memoirs In Armour is just that as Navy Blue is openly introspective. He talks about his career, his past struggles mentally and physically, in addition to life advice. Also making the album a hit is the equally thought-provoking instrumentals which are airy and dreamy. Blue's consistently detailed writing mixed with the aforementioned beats are a great combo making this a standout in his catalog and a stellar return after a rough transitional period.
Memoirs In Armour- Navy Blue
Memoirs In Armour Tracklist:
- Take Heed
- Boulder
- Low Threshold
- Slow
- Basis
- Running Sand
- Red Roses
- Time Slips
- Say The Word
- La Noche