Navy Blue Releases His First Album Since Def Jam Split With "Memoirs In Armour"

Navy Blue being an independent artist has always seemed to fit him better. Being such a talented name in New York's underground scene did get him a deal with Def Jam Recordings a couple of years ago. However, the relationship was short-lived, as the 27-year-old was dropped from the major label. But as we said, the "Chosen" MC is more of a hidden gem than a blatant superstar. It seems Navy Blue enjoys being the former based on a recent IG post about his new album Memoirs In Armour. This album was initially an 8 track EP, in response to the fact that the album I had worked so hard on for the past 2 years wasn’t able to come out", he began.