Ka Releases "Such Devotion", A Terrific Sampler From His New Album

You can purchase Ka's first project in two years now.

Ka, a true one-of-a-kind MC hailing from the neighborhood of Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York, is back with "Such Devotion". This is a brand-new offering from the firefighter who spits fire bars, and it's his first release in about a year. The last time Ka put out a track was "Ascension", however, the last time we got a project was 2022's Languish Arts. Ka is putting an end to that dry spell too, as just a few hours ago he dropped an album called The Thief Next To Jesus. This bombshell comes courtesy of Stereogum, and the only way you listen to it is if you cop it on his website.

You can find the link to Ka's page with the first "[Via]" link below. It's available for $20.00 in digital form only. This is something that he has done throughout his career, and we encourage you to support his work. While we aren't able to listen to the project in its entirety, we can tell it's going to be fantastic based on the results of "Such Devotion". Like all of his work, its self-produced and it's incredibly high quality. The gospel-like sample flip over the drum-less beat is truly awe-inspiring and Ka's bars about resiliency are all the motivation you're going to need to tackle the day. The Thief Next To Jesus is 14-tracks and its his 11th album to date.

"Such Devotion"- Ka

Quotable Lyrics: