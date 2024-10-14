Ka, Iconic Underground Rapper, Dead At 52

The iconic Brooklyn rapper was 52 years old.

Ka, the iconic Brooklyn rapper known for his prolific output of underground albums, has died at the age of 52, according to a statement on his official Instagram page. The announcement describes his passing as "unexpected" and does not mention a cause of death. His family has asked for privacy as they mourn his tragic passing.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka, who died unexpectedly in New York City on October 12, at the age of 52," his family wrote. "Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service—to his city, to his community, and to his music. As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens. Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001 during the attacks on the World Trade Center."

Ka's Family Confirms His Passing On Instagram

The statement continues: "He leaves an extraordinary Legacy as a recording artist, including eleven remarkable self-released solo albums. Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister. We kindly ask that the privacy of Ka's family and loved ones be respected as they grieve this incalculable loss." Fans have already begun pouring in with tributes to the late rapper in the comments section. Many mention how big of an impact Ka's music had on their lives. "Sending all the love I can send. I'm so sorry for you all. His music has done a lot for me," one user wrote. Another added: "Long live to one of the greatest writers to grace a mic."