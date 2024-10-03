Freddie Gibbs Teases New Music With Cryptic Instagram Message

ACL Music Festival 2021 - Weekend 2
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Rapper Freddie Gibbs performs on stage during weekend two of the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 09, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic)
We've been waiting.

Freddie Gibbs has been laying low for a few years. The rapper hasn't had a full-length release since $oul $old $eperately in 2022. Slowly, but surely, though, Freddie Gibbs has been laying the groundwork for a return. He dropped a stellar guest verse on the remix to Leon Thomas' single "Mutt." He tweeted out that he loves to pick things up "where we left off." The rapper kicked the anticipation for new music into high gear on October 2, though. His teased that something major was around the corner via his Instagram.

Freddie Gibbs posted the cryptic message "It's almost about that time" on his Instagram Story. No photo or additional context, just a black background. He knows what fans want, and it looks like he's just about ready to give it to them. Gibbs' message, coupled with the earlier tweet about picking up where "we" left off has many fans theorizing that he could be working on a third joint album with Madlib. The rapper and producer combo have already dropped two beloved albums, Pinata and Bandana, so rounding out the trilogy seems like the logical next step.

Freddie Gibbs Has Been Teasing Fans For Months

Plus, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib teased a third joint album earlier this year. The duo performed a set to commemorate the anniversary of Pinata in May. They welcomed a passionate crowd at the New York City venue Rooftop, and before they played anything, they made an announcement. "Y’all ready for Freddie Gibbs?," Madlib asked the crowd. "[I’m] about to drop this live sh*t on y’all. Montana up next." Without any warning, the producer confirmed the existence and title of the next MadGibbs effort.

Freddie Gibbs has been quiet on the interview front, but he recently received a shout out from producer Kaytranada. The producer told Complex Magazine that Gibbs was one of the first rappers who made him feel comfortable after he came out as gay in 2016. "Freddie Gibbs was one of the first artists that was like, 'I’m proud of you, man, keep doing your thing,'" Kaytranada explained. "I thought that was crazy. That gave me hope." The two artists have worked on multiple songs together over the years, including "My Dope House" and the Kaytramine release "letstalkaboutit."

