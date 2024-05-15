Madlib Teases New Collab Album With Freddie Gibbs: "Montana Next Up"

Madlib has one of the varied careers in all of hip-hop. He's so versatile, in fact, that much of his music doesn't even fit within the genre's constraints. The thing that makes him a hall of fame producer, though, is his ability to bring the best out of rappers. Madvillainy is considered by many to be the high water mark for MF Doom, and the same goes for Pinata and Freddie Gibbs. Madlib knows how to make them sound immaculate, which is why fans are so excited for his reunion with the latter.

Madlib's eccentric production and Freddie Gibbs' gruff delivery has made magic twice over. Pinata and Bandana are as critically acclaimed as hip-hop albums can be. Pinata, in particular, is so celebrated that the duo recently put on shows to commemorate its tenth anniversary. Madlib and Gibbs (aka MadGibbs) were at New York City's Rooftop on May 11, and they took the opportunity to drop a bombshell on those who were attending. The short and long of it is that MadGibbs has another album in the works. The title will follow the single word ending in "A" template of the first two.

Madlib Confirmed "Montana" Will Drop In 2024

Madlib was the one who made the official announcement. At first it seemed like he was just hyping up the crowd, but he was actually hyping up Montana. "Y’all ready for Freddie Gibbs?," he asked the crowd. '[I’m] about to drop this live sh*t on y’all. Montana up next." The producer didn't offer a release date, but given how quickly him and Gibbs work, fans won't have to wait long. It's been five years since the release of Bandana, and in that time, both artists have dropped multiple albums.

The confirmation of Montana is great news for Gibbs fans, in particular. The rapper has spoken at length about the impact that Madlib has had on his music. He told GQ that he was initially reluctant to spit over such wild production, but it's made him better. "It definitely made me a better lyricist because I didn’t really want to rap on those kinds of beats," he noted. "I was like, alright, this is about to be the basis of all of this sh*t. Because it sounded like some Wu-Tang sh*t." We hope the new album is more of the same.

