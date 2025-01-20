Freddie Gibbs Calls Cap On Claim That He & Madlib Lost Their Collab Album To L.A. Fires

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1248 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs
Sep 5, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Grammy nominated rapper Freddie Gibbs throws a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fans feared for "Montana."

The devastating fires in Los Angeles have impacted thousands and thousands of citizens in the area, with some losing their homes to the natural disaster. One of these is legendary hip-hop producer Madlib, whose home burned down last week due to these raging wildfires. Although he quickly found support through a fundraising campaign to help him and his family recover, there are some things that money and aid can't bring back. Moreover, a fan on Reddit shared his experience running into Freddie Gibbs, and alleged that the rapper had some very bad news about his future collaborations with the beatsmith.

"He walked past me and I was like wtf," the fan (u/Igualqueunangel) claimed about his run-in with Freddie Gibbs. "Had to say hi when he wasn't deep in a convo but he was so nice. We chatted for a bit and I asked about Madlib who lost his house in the fire and he said they lost an album that was done. Crazy anyways wanted to share!" The album in question might be Montana, the third installment that would follow up their beloved Piñata and Bandana collaborative LPs from 2014 and 2019, respectively.

Read More: Artists Impacted By Wild L.A. Fires: Madlib, Jhené Aiko, Keyshia Cole, Kid Cudi & More

Freddie Gibbs Denies Losing Madlib Collab Album To L.A. Fires
Freddie Gibbs Madlib
Screenshot via Twitter @FreddieGibbs & @nfr_podcast

However, fortunately, Freddie Gibbs responded to this allegation on Monday (January 20), simply stating that this is "cap." As such, it seems like he and Madlib still have much of their collaborative material intact, whether that's specifically Montana or other tracks. Perhaps the Big Boss Rabbit is calling cap on more specific claims, such as the completion of their album, but it seems like fans don't have to worry about a lack of MadGibbs in the near future. Still, we want to stress the loss of the Sound Ancestors wizard, whose fundraising campaign remains open.

Meanwhile, Freddie Gibbs recently released his studio album You Only Die 1nce, so at least fans have some recent material to enjoy while they wait for his return with Madlib on Montana. While we dodged a bullet with this one, it's vital to consider those who need the most assistance as a result of these Los Angeles fires, and for the artistic community and other industries to support each other.

Read More: Doja Cat & The Red Cross Team Up To Support L.A. Fires Relief With Limited Merch Drop

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Syndication: DetroitFreePress Music Madlib Shares Fundraising Campaign After Losing His Home Due To L.A. Wildfires 1.7K
Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area Pop Culture Artists Impacted By Wild L.A. Fires: Madlib, Jhené Aiko, Keyshia Cole, Kid Cudi & More 995
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Music Future Teases Another "HNDRXX" Album Is In The Cards 4.0K
2015 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival - Day 4 Music Madlib Teases New Collab Album With Freddie Gibbs: "Montana Next Up" 2.9K