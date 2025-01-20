Freddie Gibbs Calls Cap On Claim That He & Madlib Lost Their Collab Album To L.A. Fires

The devastating fires in Los Angeles have impacted thousands and thousands of citizens in the area, with some losing their homes to the natural disaster. One of these is legendary hip-hop producer Madlib, whose home burned down last week due to these raging wildfires. Although he quickly found support through a fundraising campaign to help him and his family recover, there are some things that money and aid can't bring back. Moreover, a fan on Reddit shared his experience running into Freddie Gibbs, and alleged that the rapper had some very bad news about his future collaborations with the beatsmith.

"He walked past me and I was like wtf," the fan (u/Igualqueunangel) claimed about his run-in with Freddie Gibbs. "Had to say hi when he wasn't deep in a convo but he was so nice. We chatted for a bit and I asked about Madlib who lost his house in the fire and he said they lost an album that was done. Crazy anyways wanted to share!" The album in question might be Montana, the third installment that would follow up their beloved Piñata and Bandana collaborative LPs from 2014 and 2019, respectively.

Freddie Gibbs Denies Losing Madlib Collab Album To L.A. Fires

Screenshot via Twitter @FreddieGibbs & @nfr_podcast

However, fortunately, Freddie Gibbs responded to this allegation on Monday (January 20), simply stating that this is "cap." As such, it seems like he and Madlib still have much of their collaborative material intact, whether that's specifically Montana or other tracks. Perhaps the Big Boss Rabbit is calling cap on more specific claims, such as the completion of their album, but it seems like fans don't have to worry about a lack of MadGibbs in the near future. Still, we want to stress the loss of the Sound Ancestors wizard, whose fundraising campaign remains open.