Doja Cat & The Red Cross Team Up To Support L.A. Fires Relief With Limited Merch Drop

There are many ways to help out Los Angeles right now.

Doja Cat is one of many celebrities doing their part to assist relief efforts amid the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles right now. Moreover, the San Fernando Valley launched a collaboration with the American Red Cross and released new limited-edition merchandise – such as T-shirts, hoodies, and posters – that will donate 100% of its proceeds to the organizations fire relief strategies and initiatives. Fashion designer Pini collaborated with Doja for the designs on these items, which is of the rapper and singer embracing an outline of the state of California and riding it like a surfboard in a dress that resembles a stream of water.

"Please help me and @americanredcross support my beautiful state of California. 100% of proceeds go to American Red Cross to support the people of California affected by the wildfires," Doja Cat wrote on Instagram of the collaboration. In addition, in another post, she also reflected on how Malibu's Harbor Studios – where she recorded her 2023 album Scarlet – burned down as a result of these fires. "Harbor was taken from so many artists who cared so deeply about Harbor," the Tarzana superstar expressed. "It was a place of musical freedom… a sanctuary in the most literal sense of the word."

Doja Cat & The American Red Cross' Merch For Fires Relief

You can find Doja Cat and the American Red Cross' merch collection by clicking on the "Via" link below, which will run for another 15 days at press time. Elsewhere, other celebrities are speaking out against more institutional issues when it comes to the L.A. fires. "Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years? And then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on?" Tyler Perry stated.

Meanwhile, like Doja Cat, other artists engaged in other initiatives to provide both financial and material relief for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. For example, Snoop Dogg recently teased a benefit concert to provide relief for victims, displaced citizens, and those who urgently need resources and recovery during this time. Despite the tragedy of the situation, there is a lot that we can all do to lend a hand.

