Doja Cat Claps Back At Fans Who Dragged Her "Flat" Oscars Performance

BY Elias Andrews 312 Views
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Doja Cat attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Doja Cat's James Bond tribute was heavily criticized by viewers, and the singer acknowledged how nervous she was.

All eyes were on Doja Cat during the Oscars. The pop superstar was tapped to sing "Diamonds Are Forever" during a segment honoring James Bond theme songs. Doja has proven her vocal prowess countless times over the years, but the Oscars performance did not go over as she'd hoped. Viewers took to social media to criticize the artist for her "flat" singing and underwhelming take on the classic original. Doja Cat doesn't hide the way she feels about anything, so she quickly responded.

Surprisingly, Doja Cat acknowledged her vocal shortcomings. She didn't try to spin the criticisms against her as blind "hate," and admitted to being nervous. "The nerves got to me," she explained. "And a b*tch hit some flats." Doja also provided some context behind the performance, noting that she rarely gets the chance to belt out a song as boisterous and vocally demanding as "Diamonds Are Forever." It's no walk in the park. "I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f*ck for me," she added. "I know a lot of people didn’t like it, but a lot of people did, and I feel good that I pushed myself."

Who Made Doja Cat's Oscar Dress?

Doja Cat has been known to be antagonistic with fans in the past. In this instance, though, it felt like the artist struck a good balance between a defense and an acknowledgment. She gave herself flowers for an attempt, even if she admits it could have gone better. Doja wasn't the only person criticized in relation to the James Bond tribute, however. Raye, who was brought in to cover "Skyfall" by Adele, was also subject to backlash for what described as a less-than performance. The whole segment, in fact, rubbed longtime 007 fans the wrong way.

Despite the mixed reception to the performance, Doja Cat's various Oscars looks were praised. Fans were knocked out by the leopard print dress she wore on the red carpet. The artist then switched things up for the James Bond performance, wearing a custom Swarovski dress designed in collaboration with Brett Alan Nelson. The dress perfectly blended with the topic of the song. Doja Cat then went to the Oscars afterparty wearing a custom Balmain dress with nine different shades of gold beads.

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
