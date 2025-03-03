Doja Cat Divides Fans With "Diamonds Are Forever" Cover During James Bond Oscars Tribute

Whenever Doja Cat pops out for an award show or television performance – or any live setting, for that matter – it's usually something special. As such, fans were very excited to see that she covered "Diamonds Are Forever" for the Oscars' James Bond tribute last night (Sunday, March 2). In fact, the rapper and singer was joined by her "Born Again" collaborators RAYE and LISE to promote the new team-up, as they covered other Bond themes. The former performed "Skyfall" and the latter tackled "Live And Let Die." However, when it comes to Doja's performance, some fans loved it, and other fans couldn't believe what they were hearing.

Of course, we have to give Doja Cat props for rising to her most demanding vocal occasion in a while, if not ever. "Diamonds Are Forever" is very far from her usual singing style and range, and so it's no easy task. Still, some people downplayed the vocal abilities on display in a scathing manner and others don't understand what the big deal is. The comments section under the Instagram post below is a great indicator of that. Speaking of indications, though, Doja fans hope she'll silence the haters by dropping her teased new music soon.

Who Sings The Original "Diamonds Are Forever"?

Beyond Doja Cat's musical talents, though, it's just always nice to hear "Diamonds Are Forever" in any context. Shirley Bassey interpreted the original for the titular 1971 James Bond film, its seventh feature and the sixth led by Sean Connery. Fun fact: this is Bassey's second Bond theme after 1964's "Goldfinger." But obviously, you probably know this song best thanks to Kanye West and his 2005 Late Registration standout "Diamonds From Sierra Leone," whether you're listening to it with or without Jay-Z.

With this in mind, even if not everyone fell in love with Doja Cat and her performance this time around, it was pretty heartening to see. We're sure that she will continue to put in all the energy in the world for her shows, whether that's advocating against injustice in Palestine, Ukraine, and more or leaving it all onstage despite how people will see the results.