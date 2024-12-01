Doja Cat Hints At New Music In Cryptic Video

Doja Cat secretly discusses the next album.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Doja Cat’s forthcoming fifth album. She hinted at new music on Friday (Nov. 22) in a series of new posts on X. In the first clip, captioned “Let’s talk about it,” she appears ready to speak but abruptly cuts off the video, leaving her followers clamoring for more. In the second post, she simply tweeted, “vie vie vie.” On Thanksgiving, she tweeted the word “vie” in the post: “tu es ma vie,” which translates in Spanish to, “You are my life.”

Speculation began in late October when Doja wiped her X, formerly Twitter, account clean, leaving only a cryptic post that read simply, “album.” In early November, she reignited the hype by posting what appeared to be a tracklist featuring 13 songs. The list, which she quickly deleted, included five-starred tracks that she labeled as her favorites: "Cards," "Acts of Service," "Make It Up," "Did I Lie," and "Crack." She clarified that the songs weren’t in their final sequence, adding to the intrigue. The next album will follow her hugely successful fourth album, Scarlet, released in 2023.

Doja Cat Teases New Music On The Way... We Think

These teasers mark the latest chapter in Doja Cat’s unconventional approach to album rollouts, blending mystery and minimalism to keep fans guessing. While she has yet to confirm a release date or reveal further details, the snippets, and tracklist hints suggest that her next project may showcase a mix of introspection and playful experimentation. In the past, Doja has discussed making a conscious album with 9th Wonder. Originally known as a rapper, she has often educated fans on her rap roots during live streams.