Doja Cat Performs In Her Underwear

Fans are loving Doja Cat's latest look.

Doja Cat is no stranger to making headlines for her showstopping looks. During one of her latest performances, however, the "Agora Hills" artist didn't wear much of anything at all. In a clip making its rounds online, she's seen onstage in a tiny white bra and matching underwear. Her fit left little to the imagination, and fans can't complain.

The clip arrives shortly after Doja Cat wrapped up her tour in support of Scarlet, which she unveiled in September of last year. She was joined by Ice Spice and Doechii for certain dates and closed the tour out with a performance at the Global Citizen Festival. Doja went viral at the time not only for her performance but for raising awareness about those in need.

Read More: Doja Cat Teams With Airbnb For A Unique Stay In West Hollywood

Doja Cat Strips Down For Recent Performance

“Right now, millions of men, women and children in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, the Congo and all across the world, are suffering. In times like this, it is important to remember that we have the power to bring change, love light and hope to those who need it most,” she explained, according to Billboard. “I join forces with Global Citizen to help people in areas of conflict and crisis, and I know so many of you join me in taking action to earn your tickets to be here tonight. But we can’t stop now."