Doja Cat Left Frustrated With Festival Crowd's Lack Of Participation: Watch

The crowd seemingly didn't know the words to the song he was singing.

Doja Cat has often had a very touchy relationship with her own fanbase. She's stumbled a few times and made it look like she doesn't actually have much appreciation for her most die-hard followers. The most notorious incident came last year when she took issue with her fanbase calling themselves "Kittenz." The backlash against her comments was so strong that lost hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. Some of the most prominent fan pages for the "Paint The Town Red" rapper even closed down or converted to other kinds of accounts.

She was once again upset with her fans over the weekend when she performed at Parklife Festival. This time around it seemed much more playful than genuinely upset, which the context probably informs. During a rainy performance at the Festival she tried to break into Hilary Duff's classic rain anthem "Come Clean." But when the audience doesn't sing along with her, likely because they don't know the words, Doja can't believe it. “B*tch, you don’t know that sh*t? What the f*ck?” she says when the audience gives her an underwhelming response. Check out the full clip of the interaction below.

Doja Cat Fans Don't Know Hilary Duff

Doja Cat also found herself sparking conversation on Twitter over the weekend, as she's often known to. That came from a series of tweets she made speculating on whether or not Chewbacca from Star Wars is gay. She seemingly couldn't get the idea out of her head tweeting about it multiple times hours apart across the span of two days. She also may have recently taken shots at her own dad on Twitter, leading fans to pay extra close attention to whatever she posts.

What do you think of Doja Cat getting upset with her fans for not knowing the words to Hillary Duff's "Come Clean" during a recent festival performance? Would you have been able to sing along with Doja? Let us know in the comment section below.