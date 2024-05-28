Fans Theorize That Doja Cat Is Dissing Her Dad On Social Media

Doja Cat doesn't care what people thinks. She's become one of the most provocative pop stars of the 2020s, and a lot of her provocation is aimed at those close to her. Doja has criticized her fans for taking her music and artistry too seriously, and her latest Instagram post has those same fans theorizing that she's turned her ire towards a member of her own family. The "Agora Hills" singer doesn't mention anybody by name, but there are some clues as to who it could be.

Doja Cat posted two seemingly random photos of herself on May 26. The first was close up of her face with a shocked expression. The second, even more bizarrely, was of her backside with a robe covering it. It would have been tricky to make heads or tails of the post's meaning, but the caption added a level of significance that caught fans off guard. "I'm gonna turn you into my next project and you’re gonna have to listen to it for the rest of your god forsaken life," she wrote. No elaboration, or hashtags hinting at her target. The widely accepted theory is that Doja Cat was talking about her father, Dumisani Dlamini.

Doja Cat Criticized Her Father For Being A "Deadbeat"

Dlamini is an actor and dancer hailing from South Africa. He has praised Doja Cat's success in various outlets, but the two have never actually met in person. Doja talked about the psychological impact this had on her as a child during a 2021 profile with Rolling Stone. "I felt confused, a little bit," she recalled. "It’s a little strange to see everybody else with their dad, and you didn’t even really have one." She has spoken highly of Dlamani's skills as a performer, but made it clear that was not an influence on her own career.

The piece of evidence that the father theory is Doja Cat's X bio. The singer recently changed her bio to specifically refer to Dlamini's absence. "My dad's a deadbeat but I did well," it currently reads. Doja had more to say about Dlamini in an Instagram Story. On May 27, the singer spun a makeup tutorial into a scathing indictment of her father's character. "Dad, let me know when/if you need me to re-up your makeup cabinet because you are a b*tch." Seems like an open-and-shut case.

