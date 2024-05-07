Doja Cat Serves Wet T-Shirt At The Met Gala

Doja Cat is constantly being invited to the Met Gala and for good reason. Overall, she is a massive star who fans want to see. Furthermore, she is someone who always tends to come through with something provocative on the red carpet. One can just harken back to the time that she dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld's cat. That said, the Met Gala was on Monday, and fans were curious as to what kind of outfit Doja would come through with. Although, this year's Met Gala was certainly overshadowed by current events, such as Israel-Palestine and Drake-Kendrick Lamar.

Regardless, there were quite a few big-name celebrities at the event this year, and Doja was one of them. Prior to the Met Gala, she was seen with her boyfriend around New York, wearing some interesting outfits. That uniqueness was certainly delivered at the Met Gala, as shown down below. Instead of wearing some sort of dress or wild gown like the rest of the celebrities, Doja went in a much different direction. As you can see, she was wearing what appeared to be some sort of wet t-shirt dress.

Doja Cat Dons A Unique Look

The theme this year was "Garden of Time" and Doja says her flower of choice was cotton as that is the most used flower. Overall, fans were rocking with her explanation, and found the concept dope. "She ate wit that response that’s dope and creative," one commenter on The Neighborhood Talk wrote. "she’s the lady gaga of this generation and i love it," said another. Needless to say, this was a huge win for the artist and we're sure she will be invited back next year.

Let us know what you think of this Met Gala outfit, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this outfit was in poor taste? What did you think of the outfits from the Met Gala this year? Was it a bit disappointing compared to previous years?

