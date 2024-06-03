Doja Cat Jokes That Her "BBL Is Out Of Control" With New Photo Dump

Doja Cat had jokes with her newest Instagram post.

Doja Cat complained that her "BBL is out of control" while sharing a new photo dump on Instagram over the weekend. The post encompasses a series of selfies as well as a couple of pictures of her body. In the caption, she writes: "My bbl is out of control I gotta put my cankle fat in my thighs now to even it out."

Fans joined in on the jokes in the comments section of her post. The top response reads: "I worship your cankles you stand on. It's my favorite part of you. [heart-eyes emoji]. It's my screensaver." Another user wrote: "r u insane you have the best body I think she’s joking guys."

Doja Cat Attends The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Doja Cat attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Not everything has been so positive for Doja Cat on Instagram. Back in March, she told fans that she'd be giving up on the app because she had enough of the negativity. "Hey i'm gonna deactivate because im not really feeling this anymore," she captioned a picture at the time. "You guys take care of yourselves. I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much. The way im spoken to on here and treated makes me have f***ed up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye." Clearly, she ended up returning to the app shortly afterward. Check out her latest post on the platform below.

Doja Cat Shares Photo Dump On Instagram

On the music front, Doja dropped her latest album, Scarlet, last September. She shared a deluxe version of the project back in April. . Be on the lookout for further updates on Doja Cat on HotNewHipHop.