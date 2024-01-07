Doja Cat Speaks On "Woman" Backlash For Her Second Verse

Doja Cat's far too familiar with controversy, even when it's about an old verse that people critique based on her evolving online persona. Moreover, a TikTok user recently went viral for their complaints about the second verse on "Woman"– which, in fact, they love. However, the issue arises for them when it comes to how her relationship with fans and hints at political ideologies ruined the track's comments. After this made some rounds on the Internet, the Los Angeles native actually responded to this on the social media platform. Specifically, she called attention to how they wrapped an insult in a compliment, which sullies both messages.

"Every f***ing day, I wish that [whispers 'Doja Cat'] didn't p*ss me off in the way that she did," the TikTok user expressed in their video. That was the only clip of the upload that appears in her response, but after looking for some more context, we know what they're both referring to, as explained above. "I agree," the "Agora Hills" MC said in her video clap-back, indicating eased tensions before ramping back up. "I feel like the second verse of 'Woman' is great. But I feel like that compliment is a giant blanket laid over a huge, warm piece of s**t."

Doja Cat Responds To TikToker's Back-Handed Compliment: Watch

Despite the backlash and fan divides that she experienced in 2023, she still found an incredible amount of success. Doja Cat's album Scarlet was a commercial and critical hit despite fan reception splitting due to her alienation of these supporters in many's eyes. What's more is that, if new rumors and reports are anything to believe, it's very possible that 2024 will be just as great of a run. For example, the 28-year-old is rumored to headline Coachella this year, with other names in the rumor mill including Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey.

Meanwhile, here's an excerpt of the "Woman" verse in question so you can see for yourself if there are any issues. "I can be your lady, I'm a woman, I'm a motherf***er, but they got a problem. Put some babies in your life and take away the drama, put the paper in a picture like a diorama. Gotta face a lot of people of the opposite, 'cause the world told me, 'We ain't got the common sense.' Gotta prove it to myself that I'm on top of s**t, and you would never know a god without the goddesses." For more news and the latest updates on Doja Cat, stay logged into HNHH.

