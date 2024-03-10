Doja Cat Deactivates Instagram Due To Fan Toxicity, Users Clap Back

Doja Cat announced via Instagram on Saturday (March 9) that she would be deactivating her account on the social media platform, and as of writing this article, it has in fact disappeared. "hey i'm gonna deactivate because im not really feeling this anymore," she captioned her last picture on the app so far. "you guys take care of yourselves. i like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much. the way im spoken to on here and treated makes me have f***ed up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye."

Moreover, many fans had pretty bewildered reactions considering the complicated relationship that the Los Angeles star has with her fanbase. In August of last year, she didn't reciprocate fans saying they loved her and said that people calling themselves "Kittenz" as fans of her needed to "get a job." Doja Cat is definitely appreciative of all the success and of the opportunities across her career, but only to a certain extent. As such, a lot of people criticized this decision to leave IG and blaming fans for turning their backs, whether that's justified or not.

Doja Cat Announces IG Deactivation

On the other hand, Doja Cat has also been in plenty of controversies that have also brought about a lot of backlash. For example, there's her very old history of participating in racist chat rooms, which definitely ran its course and is something she grew from. However, more recent drama such as the Scarlet creative's supposedly naive endorsement of Sam Hyde, whom she apparently didn't know was tied to the alt-right, have made these developments fall under darker context. But it's tough to call how much of this Instagram leave is due to legitimate criticism or undue hate, because she's gotten a lot of both recently.

Meanwhile, this is all rather saddening because of what Doja is going through elsewhere. The court recently denied her a restraining order against her allegedly abusive brother. Hopefully there is not enough danger there to warrant one down the road, and that the family can move on from this chapter. For more news and the latest updates on Doja Cat, stick around on HNHH.

