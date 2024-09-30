Doja Cat Draws Attention To "Suffering" In Palestine, Ukraine, And More With Passionate Global Citizen Festival Speech

2023 TIME100 Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Doja Cat attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
Doja Cat also denied the rumors that she's secretly married to Joseph Quinn.

Doja Cat used her platform at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday night in New York City to draw attention to injustices taking place in Palestine, Ukraine, and several more countries across the world. In doing so, the Scarlet rapper called on her fans to continue using their voices to raise awareness for those in need of help.

“Right now, millions of men, women and children in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, the Congo and all across the world, are suffering. In times like this, it is important to remember that we have the power to bring change, love light and hope to those who need it most,” Doja said, as caught by Billboard. “I join forces with Global Citizen to help people in areas of conflict and crisis, and I know so many of you join me in taking action to earn your tickets to be here tonight. But we can’t stop now. Please keep using your voice to help those fleeing violence get the food, shelter and education they need and very, very much deserve. There is a beauty in strength in all of you who are watching this, and who choose to be here tonight. This is our time to put it into what matters most, and that is life.”

Doja Cat Performs During Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 28: Doja Cat performs in concert at the Global. Citizen Festival in Central Park on September 28, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by XPX/Star Max/GC Images)

Doja is far from the first artist to speak out on the situation in Palestine. Macklemore recently made headlines for shouting "F*ck America" during a performance at the Palestine Will Live Forever Festival. He eventually got dropped from Neon City Festival in the wake of the move. He also released the song, “Hind’s Hall 2,” earlier this month.

Doja Cat Speaks Out

Check out Doja's full comments on injustice in the world below. She also used to opportunity to deny rumors that she's secretly married to Joseph Quinn. Other performers at the event included Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and Rauw Alejandro. Be on the lookout for further updates on Doja Cat on HotNewHipHop.

