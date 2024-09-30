Doja Cat Draws Attention To "Suffering" In Palestine, Ukraine, And More With Passionate Global Citizen Festival Speech

Doja Cat used her platform at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday night in New York City to draw attention to injustices taking place in Palestine , Ukraine, and several more countries across the world. In doing so, the Scarlet rapper called on her fans to continue using their voices to raise awareness for those in need of help.

“Right now, millions of men, women and children in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, the Congo and all across the world, are suffering. In times like this, it is important to remember that we have the power to bring change, love light and hope to those who need it most,” Doja said, as caught by Billboard. “I join forces with Global Citizen to help people in areas of conflict and crisis, and I know so many of you join me in taking action to earn your tickets to be here tonight. But we can’t stop now. Please keep using your voice to help those fleeing violence get the food, shelter and education they need and very, very much deserve. There is a beauty in strength in all of you who are watching this, and who choose to be here tonight. This is our time to put it into what matters most, and that is life.”