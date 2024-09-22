Macklemore Teams Up With Palestinian Artists For "Hind’s Hall 2"

Macklemore called out Kamala Harris on the new track.

Macklemore has teamed up with several Palestinian artists for his new song, "Hind’s Hall 2." They include MC Abdul and Anees Mokhiber as well as author and comedian Amer Zahr. Similar to the first song, all proceeds will go to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). On the track, he calls out Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris. “Hey Kamala, I don’t know if you listening, but stop sending money and weapons, you ain’t winning Michigan. We are committed, and hell no we ain’t switching positions, because the whole world turned Palestinian," he raps.

"Hind's Hall" references a new name that pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University gave to a building on campus, earlier this year. It refers to the six-year-old Palestinian child Hind Rajab, who was killed in northern Gaza by Israeli forces. Macklemore has been vocal in his support for Palestine since Israel began retaliating for the October 7th attack, last year. “My heart deeply hurts for the Israelis that lost loved ones to such an abomination,” he wrote at the time. ”… But killing innocent humans in retaliation as collective punishment is not the answer. That is why I am supporting the people around the world who are calling for a ceasefire... I stand for a Free Palestine and an end to the looming genocide of its people.” Check out his newest song, "Hind's Hall 2," below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Macklemore on HotNewHipHop.

Macklemore Raises Awareness For Palestine With New Single

