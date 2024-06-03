Wu-Tang Clan Affiliate Blasts Macklemore's Pro-Palestine Song In New Diss Track

BYGabriel Bras Nevares541 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ibis RockCorps France 2024 At The Accor Arena
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 29: Macklemore performs onstage during the ibis RockCorps France 2024 at Accor Arena on May 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Remedy disagreed with Macklemore's assessment of the current Israel-Palestine conflict, accusing him of blasphemous antisemitism.

Macklemore's pro-Palestine song "Hind's Hall" drew much praise and much backlash for a couple of different reasons, the most obvious of which is a political disagreement with his stance on the current conflict with Israel and Hamas. Wu-Tang Clan affiliate Remedy is one of many who criticized the rapper for this track, and released a response of his own with the diss "Ben" and an accompanying music video. The visual, in addition to showing various statistics and video evidence of some of the topics, also shows a performance in which he dressed up in a stereotypical Jewish "costume," linking this to alleged antisemitism within "Hind's Hall."

Furthermore, Remedy attempts to debunk what he perceives as Macklemore's bigoted claims about Jewish people and their connections to governance and the media. He will donate all proceeds from the "Ben" track to Polyphony, "an organization that bridges the divide between the Palestinian and Israeli communities, by using music as a common ground," per the YouTube video's description. It's important to note that this is a much more gray, nuanced, and complicated topic than what either MC is letting on in their songs. So take their statements with a grain of salt and do your own research on both sides to avoid bigoted generalizations, blind defense of systemic oppression, or anything in between.

Read More: Macklemore Agrees He & Eminem Are “Guests” In Hip-Hop

Remedy's Macklemore Diss "Ben": Listen & Watch The Music Video

"When I say ‘Free Palestine,’ it’s not against anyone," Macklemore posted on social media last December, before "Hind's Hall" came out. "It actually means we should protect everyone. It means equality for all. Respect, peace and love. It means the right to exist, regardless of what sector you’re from. My intention is to never offend anyone. I want every soul in this arena to feel the reflection of love. But there’s innocent humans out in Gaza murdered with our dollars. Those precious human lives are an extension of us.

"I can’t get up here and jump around in a fur coat and pretend while in my gut… my gut’s saying, ‘You know better, Ben,’" Macklemore continued. "The ancestors yelling, ‘You’d better step up for us.’ I love my Jewish brothers and sisters so much. My perspective is one that’s saying ‘Free Palestine’ is also rooted in your protection, my loves. There isn’t a drop of anti-Semitic thought in my head or my blood. ‘Never again,’ means never again for all."

Read More: Chance The Rapper Reveals “A Lot Of Negatives” During Tour With Macklemore In Europe

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Macklemore Performs At Climate Pledge ArenaPoliticsMacklemore Fed Up With Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Beef Coverage In Pro-Palestinian Track "HIND'S HALL"5.2K
https___images.genius.com_8983d0c6fd7a87e846a12ba0c3a05815.1000x1000x1PoliticsMacklemore Attacks Joe Biden On Pro-Palestine Song "Hind's Hall"9.9K
Lollapalooza Berlin 2023 - Day 2PoliticsMacklemore Makes Bold Statement About Israel-Hamas Conflict2.4K
2023 WNBA All-Star GamePoliticsKehlani Shares Powerful Message About Artists’ Silence On Palestine After Attacks In Rafah2.1K