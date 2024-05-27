Kehlani Shares Powerful Message About Artists’ Silence On Palestine After Attacks In Rafah

Kehlani shared a strong message in support of Palestine on Instagram, Monday, after an Israeli airstrike killed 45 Palestinians in an encampment for displaced people. In their post, they explained that they're struggling to focus on their music career as they constantly witness the violence in the region online.

“I don’t got it no more, I just don’t,” Kehlani began their post, “I tried hella ways to cope & it doesn’t exist and that’s okay, nobody should know how to cope right now. I tried to drop some music & get my mind back right, my focus back & the rage is just EXTREMELY prevalent. This sh*t is f*cking me up BEEN f*cking me up it should be f*cking a lot of yall up but apparently it’s not???? What’s good yall??? We don’t sell out shows without A CROWD FULL OF PEOPLE. The songs don’t chart without PEOPLE. The trends don’t trend without PEOPLE. You don’t draw a line at beheaded babies or people burnt alive after 7 months the of plenty of other atrocities? Idc about the roll out the formula the strategy the algorithm at this point i’m begging U TO BE PEOPLE. BE A F*CKIN HUMAN BEING.”

Kehlani Performs During Sol Blume Music Festival

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Kehlani performs during the Sol Blume. Music festival at Discovery Park on August 20, 2023, in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

They also added several more posts about the recent atrocities in Rafah on their Instagram Story. The attack came just days after the United Nations International Court of Justice ordered the Israeli military to cease its operation in Rafah. The Israeli military claimed it was targeting a Hamas installation. The country's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, labeled the loss of civilian life a “tragic mistake" in a speech at the Israeli Knesset afterward, according to CNN. Overall, Israel’s attacks in Gaza have killed over 36,000 Palestinians after 1,200 people were killed in Israel in the violent attacks on Oct. 7.

Kehlani Speaks Out On Palestine

Not all artists have been silent on what's going on in Palestine. Macklemore recently dropped the track, "Hind's Hall," in support of college students calling for their universities to divest from Israel. The title references the Columbia University activists' renaming of Hamilton Hall to honor Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian child killed by Israeli forces. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kehlani and Palestine on HotNewHipHop.

