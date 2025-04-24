Kehlani's Gaza Endorsement Leads To Cornell University Removing The Singer From Slope Day Concert

Kehlani will no longer headline Cornell University’s Slope Day concert. A decision that has ignited debate across the campus and beyond. The Grammy-nominated singer was removed from the lineup following backlash over her criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Slope Day is a longstanding tradition at Cornell, held annually to mark the final days of undergraduate classes. A student-led celebration known for music, revelry, and unity. But this year’s event has become a flashpoint in the ongoing cultural battle over speech, activism, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Cornell President Michael I. Kotlikoff announced the decision in an email to students, acknowledging that Kehlani’s inclusion had stirred intense reaction. “Although it was not the intention, the selection of Kehlani as this year’s headliner has injected division and discord into Slope Day,” Kotlikoff wrote. “For that reason, I am rescinding Kehlani’s invitation and expect a new lineup to be announced shortly.”

Kotlikoff cited concerns raised by students, faculty, and alumni who viewed Kehlani’s past remarks and actions as inflammatory. “Many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media,” he said.

Kehlani & Cornell University

While emphasizing Kehlani’s constitutional right to express controversial views, he argued that Slope Day should remain a unifying campus event. Kehlani has been vocal in her support for Palestinians and opposition to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

In response, Israel launched a sustained assault on Gaza. A ceasefire brokered in January 2025 collapsed by March, reigniting conflict in the region.

After Kehlani’s Slope Day appearance was announced, Cornellians for Israel circulated a petition urging the university to cancel her performance. The group pointed the opening frame of her “Next 2 U” video, which features the phrase “Long Live the Intifada.”

"Intifada” is a term of empowerment for many Palestinians and their supporters. It also evokes periods of deadly unrest between Palestinians and Israelis.

Kehlani’s team has not publicly responded to the decision. The controversy arrives amid increasing federal scrutiny of universities seen as failing to address antisemitism.

The Trump administration has launched investigations into several campuses, including Cornell, which recently had over $1 billion in federal funds frozen pending review. The administration has been vocal in its effort to curb what it views as anti-Israel sentiment disguised as activism, particularly in academic settings.

Cornell’s move has already fueled broader questions about censorship, free expression, and the role of artists in political discourse. It also underscores how fraught the intersection of pop culture and international politics has become, especially in spaces meant for celebration.