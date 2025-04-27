Kehlani Responds To Cornell University Cutting Them From Concert Due To Pro-Palestine Views

Kehlani continues to have a successful music career, although their political views have now caused problems for one venue. Cornell University removed their headlining slot from their Slope Day festivities due to their comments about the Israel and Palestine conflict.

The institution accused them of spreading antisemitic rhetoric in their various statements opposing the war in Gaza, which human rights organizations such as Amnesty International call a genocide. Per Complex, the singer posted a video response online denying any attacks against the Jewish community.

"I’m not antisemitic or anti-Jew," Kehlani expressed concerning their advocacy. They was in a room with their close Palestinian and Jewish friends, including a Palestinian colleague from the Jewish community.

"I’m anti-genocide, anti-actions of the Israeli government, anti-extermination of entire people, anti-bombing of innocent children, men, and women. That’s what I’m anti," the Oakland native continued. "The very first live I did at the beginning of this genocide was with a really beautiful Jewish organization called Jewish Voices [sic] for Peace and I still continue to learn from and work alongside really impactful Jewish organizers against this genocide."

"I want to be very clear that I do believe that God has plans for me, and that’s not going to stop nothing I’ve got going on," Kehlani added, elaborating in the caption of the post. "I know you’ve seen Cornell University cancelled my show, and now there are attempts at other cancellations on top of the cancellations i’ve already experienced over the past year. If you want to cancel me from opportunity, stand on it being because of your zionism. Don’t make it anti-Jew," they wrote.

Kehlani Custody Battle

For those unaware, Kehlani has sadly faced other controversies as of late. Namely, they concern a custody battle with their ex partner Javaughn Young-White and various allegations of abuse against each other.