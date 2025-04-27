Kehlani Responds To Cornell University Cutting Them From Concert Due To Pro-Palestine Views

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 246 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kehlani Responds Cornell Universtiy Pro Palestine Music News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kehlani arrives at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cornell University alleged Kehlani spread antisemitic messages on their platforms due to their advocacy against the Palestine conflict.

Kehlani continues to have a successful music career, although their political views have now caused problems for one venue. Cornell University removed their headlining slot from their Slope Day festivities due to their comments about the Israel and Palestine conflict.

The institution accused them of spreading antisemitic rhetoric in their various statements opposing the war in Gaza, which human rights organizations such as Amnesty International call a genocide. Per Complex, the singer posted a video response online denying any attacks against the Jewish community.

"I’m not antisemitic or anti-Jew," Kehlani expressed concerning their advocacy. They was in a room with their close Palestinian and Jewish friends, including a Palestinian colleague from the Jewish community.

"I’m anti-genocide, anti-actions of the Israeli government, anti-extermination of entire people, anti-bombing of innocent children, men, and women. That’s what I’m anti," the Oakland native continued. "The very first live I did at the beginning of this genocide was with a really beautiful Jewish organization called Jewish Voices [sic] for Peace and I still continue to learn from and work alongside really impactful Jewish organizers against this genocide."

"I want to be very clear that I do believe that God has plans for me, and that’s not going to stop nothing I’ve got going on," Kehlani added, elaborating in the caption of the post. "I know you’ve seen Cornell University cancelled my show, and now there are attempts at other cancellations on top of the cancellations i’ve already experienced over the past year. If you want to cancel me from opportunity, stand on it being because of your zionism. Don’t make it anti-Jew," they wrote.

Read More: Kehlani Donates More Than $550K In Merch Sales To Palestine, Sudan, & Congo

Kehlani Custody Battle

For those unaware, Kehlani has sadly faced other controversies as of late. Namely, they concern a custody battle with their ex partner Javaughn Young-White and various allegations of abuse against each other.

Some other hot water emerged when the A Jaguar's Dream collaborator allegedly stated their daughter was their wife in a past life. They later clarified that they did not take that comment seriously and did not make in in the context many fans assumed. None of this changes the protected rights of Kehlani's speech concerning this conflict or Cornell University's decision.

Read More: Kehlani Clarifies Remarks About Their Child Being "Their Wife" In A Past Life

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: Kehlani Music Kehlani's Gaza Endorsement Leads To Cornell University Removing The Singer From Slope Day Concert 1338
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
2023 Sol Blume Festival Pop Culture Kehlani Supports Palestine, Slams Peers For Silence Amid Israel-Hamas War 1299