Jordan Adetunji Assembles All-Star Cast For "A Jaguar’s Dream" Mixtape

Jordan Adetunji heralds a bold new chapter with the release of A Jaguar’s Dream, his highly anticipated mixtape. To mark the occasion, the genre-blending artist unveils the electrifying track “Too Many Women,” featuring East London’s kwn. Crafted by renowned producers Take A Daytrip, 18YOMAN, and Villabeatz, the song offers a provocative glimpse into the immersive soundscape of A Jaguar’s Dream. The mixtape is a kaleidoscopic fusion of Hip-Hop, R&B, Alternative, Afrobeats, and Hyperpop, capturing the visceral highs and lows of love, desire, and heartbreak.

Featuring 10 tracks produced and co-written by Adetunji, the project enlists hitmakers like Chase & Status, Danja, Danny Casio, J Rick, and more. The result is a fearless, introspective collection from a rising artist intent on redefining boundaries. Reflecting on the project, Adetunji explains, “To me, a Jaguar symbolizes someone who navigates spaces with power and grace, conquering each one. That’s how I see my sound—constantly evolving and leaving its mark. A Jaguar’s Dream is a glimpse into my love life and my thoughts, translated through sound and emotion. It’s the manifestation of my dreams becoming reality.”

Hailing from Belfast, the 25-year-old singer and songwriter channels his diverse influences into a sound all his own. Inspired by global stars like Wizkid, Burna Boy, J Hus, and Yxng Bane, as well as the raw energy of Belfast’s punk scene, Adetunji blends his Nigerian heritage with a love for Hip-Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, and Post-Punk. This unique approach has earned him a devoted following, drawn to his genre-defying releases and authentic storytelling. With A Jaguar’s Dream, Jordan Adetunji cements his position as a groundbreaking voice in modern music, offering a vivid and transformative listening experience.

A Jaguar’s Dream - Jordan Adetunji

Official Tracklist: