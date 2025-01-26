Jordan Adetunji Assembles All-Star Cast For "A Jaguar’s Dream" Mixtape

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 546 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
unnamed (10)unnamed (10)
The mixtape features Lil Baby, Kehlani, Bryson Tiller, and more.

Jordan Adetunji heralds a bold new chapter with the release of A Jaguar’s Dream, his highly anticipated mixtape. To mark the occasion, the genre-blending artist unveils the electrifying track “Too Many Women,” featuring East London’s kwn. Crafted by renowned producers Take A Daytrip, 18YOMAN, and Villabeatz, the song offers a provocative glimpse into the immersive soundscape of A Jaguar’s Dream. The mixtape is a kaleidoscopic fusion of Hip-Hop, R&B, Alternative, Afrobeats, and Hyperpop, capturing the visceral highs and lows of love, desire, and heartbreak.

Featuring 10 tracks produced and co-written by Adetunji, the project enlists hitmakers like Chase & Status, Danja, Danny Casio, J Rick, and more. The result is a fearless, introspective collection from a rising artist intent on redefining boundaries. Reflecting on the project, Adetunji explains, “To me, a Jaguar symbolizes someone who navigates spaces with power and grace, conquering each one. That’s how I see my sound—constantly evolving and leaving its mark. A Jaguar’s Dream is a glimpse into my love life and my thoughts, translated through sound and emotion. It’s the manifestation of my dreams becoming reality.”

Hailing from Belfast, the 25-year-old singer and songwriter channels his diverse influences into a sound all his own. Inspired by global stars like Wizkid, Burna Boy, J Hus, and Yxng Bane, as well as the raw energy of Belfast’s punk scene, Adetunji blends his Nigerian heritage with a love for Hip-Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, and Post-Punk. This unique approach has earned him a devoted following, drawn to his genre-defying releases and authentic storytelling. With A Jaguar’s Dream, Jordan Adetunji cements his position as a groundbreaking voice in modern music, offering a vivid and transformative listening experience.

Read more: Jordan Adetunji Drops "KEHLANI" Remix With The Real Kehlani

A Jaguar’s Dream - Jordan Adetunji

Official Tracklist:

  1. KEHLANI
  2. Too Many Women Featruing kwn
  3. Break The System
  4. 305 Featuring Bryson Tiller
  5. Bitter
  6. Dirty Diana
  7. Bedroom
  8. Attractive
  9. Options Featuring Lil Baby
  10. KEHLANI (Remix) Featuring Kehlani

Read more: Jordan Adetunji And Lil Baby Bring Emotional Urgency To "Options" Single

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 526
kehlaniremix Songs Jordan Adetunji Drops "KEHLANI" Remix With The Real Kehlani 1.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 542
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 432