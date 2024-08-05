Jordan Adetunji Drops "KEHLANI" Remix With The Real Kehlani

Jordan Adetunji remixed "KEHLANI" with a verse from the artist herself.

Jordan Adetunji went viral on TikTok with his song "KEHLANI" earlier this year. On the track, he shouts out several people, including Tyla, and the track's namesake, Kehlani. The song led to fans hoping that Kehlani would jump on a potential remix. After nearly four months, Kehlani acquiesced, adding her own spin to what has become a track with nearly 100 million listens on Spotify. Adetunji's original track is left entirely untouched. He does not add any new lyrics to his parts. His verses are quick and catchy. The beat is still as catchy as ever, maybe even more than the verses. Producer Villa Beatz clearly took inspiration from the more atmospheric drill sound that Cash Cobain introduced to the New York hip-hop scene. Kehlani adds her verse between the hook and Adetunji's second verse. She's very blunt, looking for someone who can both match her energy and her freak.

Kehlani also brought Jordan Adetunji out at the launch party for Crash, her latest album, in June. The album received praise from her fans. Adetunji performed his viral hit there and was thankful for the opportunity to perform in front of that crowd. The Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month for July caps off a very successful month by getting to work with the person his viral track is named after. Listen to "KEHLANI (REMIX)" below.

Jordan Adetunji & Kehlani - "KEHLANI (REMIX)"

Quotable Lyrics: