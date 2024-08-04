Jhene Aiko & Khalid Set The Tone Of Our "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BYCaroline Fisher120 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lovers &amp; Friends Music Festival
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Jhene Aiko performs during the Lovers &amp; Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)
Kehlani and Jordan Adetunji also delivered this week.

As summer reaches its peak and fall draws closer, our R&B Season playlist only continues to heat up. Last week, we saw some solid releases from various fan favorites of the genre. Jhene Aiko leads the pack with all the positive vibes, crooning about finding the inner strength and wisdom to let go of a relationship that's run its course on "guidance." She channels her guiding light on the ethereal track, which could best be described as a self-love anthem, delivering optimistic lyrics about freedom, hope, and embracing a new season of one's life. The song also arrived alongside an equally dreamy piano-only version.

Next up on our R&B Season playlist is Khalid, who unveiled his third studio album Sincere on Friday. The hitmaker admits that the project's been a long time coming, and fans agree that it was certainly worth the wait. He enters our playlist with his track "Heatstroke," which is a considerable departure from Aiko's entry.

Read More: Drake Leads The Way With Two Entries On Our "R&B Season" Playlist

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

The melancholy cut embodies the end of summer and sees Khalid compare the changing of seasons to a changing relationship. He sings about watching a romance come to a close, while still feeling hopeful that they can turn things around. It's certainly a standout on the album and showcases the creative maturity he aimed for with this latest release.

Finally, Kehlani teamed up with Jordan Adetunji for a remix of his hit track, "Kehlani." Considering that the song was based on her, it's only fitting that she hopped on, and listeners aren't disappointed. She delivers the same kind of "boss" energy that inspired the original single, making for a fun addition to one of the hottest songs of the summer. What do you think of our latest R&B Season playlist entries? What was your favorite release of the week? Check out the playlist above, share your thoughts below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Childish Gambino Closes The Curtains On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...