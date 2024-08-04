Jhene Aiko & Khalid Set The Tone Of Our "R&B Season" Playlist Update

Kehlani and Jordan Adetunji also delivered this week.

As summer reaches its peak and fall draws closer, our R&B Season playlist only continues to heat up. Last week, we saw some solid releases from various fan favorites of the genre. Jhene Aiko leads the pack with all the positive vibes, crooning about finding the inner strength and wisdom to let go of a relationship that's run its course on "guidance." She channels her guiding light on the ethereal track, which could best be described as a self-love anthem, delivering optimistic lyrics about freedom, hope, and embracing a new season of one's life. The song also arrived alongside an equally dreamy piano-only version.

Next up on our R&B Season playlist is Khalid, who unveiled his third studio album Sincere on Friday. The hitmaker admits that the project's been a long time coming, and fans agree that it was certainly worth the wait. He enters our playlist with his track "Heatstroke," which is a considerable departure from Aiko's entry.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

The melancholy cut embodies the end of summer and sees Khalid compare the changing of seasons to a changing relationship. He sings about watching a romance come to a close, while still feeling hopeful that they can turn things around. It's certainly a standout on the album and showcases the creative maturity he aimed for with this latest release.