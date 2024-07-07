Childish Gambino & Amaarae Explore New Worlds On Our Latest "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Other hot tracks from the R&B world this week also came from Majid Jordan, SAHXL and Kaash Paige, and RAAHiiM and Isaiah Falls.

We hope you had a great Fourth of July weekend whether you're in the U.S. or not, and what better way to chill out pst-party than with some R&B-adjacent jams? Moreover, our newest update of our R&B Season playlist rounded up the best of the best music drops of the week, starting off big with Childish Gambino's new single "Lithonia." The preview for his next album, Bando Stone & The New World, is actually more of an alt-rock-inspired piece with dramatic vocals, grand drums and pianos, and heavy electric guitars. It's yet another tool in Donald Glover's ever-expansive box of styles, influences, and skills, and we can't wait to see what the rest of the project holds.

In addition, the R&B world also graced us with an extended version of one of 2023's best albums with Amaarae's roses are red, tears are blue expansion of Fountain Baby. There are two particular highlights here we wanted to mention: the summery jam that is "wanted" with Naomi Sharon and the more upbeat and hard-hitting "jehova witness." Either way, no matter where you look on this project, you'll find sharp melodies, dreamy sonic atmospheres, and a really peppy approach to song structures. Of course, you'll also be marveled with the Ghanaian-American singer's distinctly high and captivating vocal tone.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere on our R&B Season playlist update, you'll also find a new remix of "The Message" from OVO's Majid Jordan. It's a pretty chill and measured house track, building up its rattles and stark percs patiently as watery synths stay calmly in the background. The vocal performance, light pianos, and eventual acoustic guitar strums are a very tender addition, and the track never loses its soothing nature. Most importantly, the track's long runtime gives you plenty of time to lose yourself in the timbres and fall under the song's spell.