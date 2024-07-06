Amaarae Thrives In Yet Another Genre With "Roses Are Red, Tears Are Blue -- A Fountain Baby Extended Play"

The eclectic and sweet multicultural talent has seven Afrobeat-inspired cuts for listeners to indulge in.

Amaarae, the Ghanian-American singer with the voice of a siren, is back. The 30-year-old songstress is revisiting her critically-acclaimed sophomore album Fountain Baby and tacking on several new songs to it. This now makes it a double-disc LP, and it comes just over a year after the original. The Bronx native is now referring to it as roses are red, tears are blue -- A Fountain Baby Extended Play. Overall, these seven tracks see Amaarae lean into the culturally rich Afrobeats genre even more so.

There are hints of her working with this palette on the original 14-track set. Songs like the irresistible "Angels in Tibet" and "Co-Star" are just a small sample size. However, they are explosive pop bangers, and the roses are red version just provides more of those kinds of tracks. Conversely, the vibe on this new disc is more lowkey but similarly alluring. Amaarae is proving to be one of those artists that needs to be on your radar if she is not already on it. Her boundaryless approach to making music makes her such a threat to all of the mainstream powerhouses and that sexy, high-pitched voice is also instantly recognizable. Watch out for Amaarae and check out roses are red, tears are blue below.

Listen To Roses Are Red, Tears Are Blue -- A Fountain Baby Extended Play By Amaarae

roses are red, tears are blue -- A Fountain Baby Extended Play Tracklist:

Disc 1

  1. sweeeet
  2. wanted (feat. Naomi Sharon)
  3. jehovah witness
  4. diamonds
  5. this!
  6. THUG (feat. Truly Humble Under God)
  7. Disguise (feat. 6LACK) - Remix

Disc 2

  1. All My Love
  2. Angels in Tibet
  3. Co-Star
  4. Princess Going Digital
  5. Big Steppa
  6. Reckless & Sweet
  7. Wasted Eyes
  8. Counterfeit
  9. Disguise
  10. Sex, Violence, Suicide
  11. Sociopathic Dance Queen
  12. Aquamarie Luvs Ecstasy
  13. Water From Wine
  14. Come Home To God

