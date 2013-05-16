extended play
- MixtapesSerayah Releases 7-Track EP "Flutter""Flutter" includes features from Lady London and Village Boy Prince, who appears on the single “Love or Die.”By Wyatt Westlake
- MixtapesIAMSU! Releases Bouncy EP, "Out The Blue"The Richmond, California native gifted fans with one more project before the end of the year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCamouflage DonsA standout track from Statik Selektah's upcoming "Extended Play" LP, featuring Smif-N-Wessun and Flatbush Zombies. Click the iTunes link below to pre-order the project, which drops on June 18th alongside Mac Miller, J. Cole, Kanye West, Quasimoto and Deniro Farrar.By hnhh
- NewsFuneral SeasonA highly-anticipated cut from Statik Selektah’s upcoming "Extended Play" album, featuring Styles P, Bun B and Hit-Boy with a a sampled hook from Jadakiss. Who's looking forward to this project?By hnhh