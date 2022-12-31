California rapper IAMSU! is closing 2022 with four new tracks on his recently released EP, Out The Blue. On these cuts, the Cali MC maintains a solid sense of bounce and rhythm that oozes with the Coast. Moreover, these summery tracks followed a run of new albums and projects this year. On them, he showcased a knack for charismatic bars and a sense of fun that came through on his “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” remix.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MARCH 23: Iamsu performs during the “Decided” tour at The Masonic Auditorium on March 23, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

When it comes to this EP’s sound, IAMSU! employed two main styles, each for two tracks. “Bounce” and “Fake Love” are more trap-influenced, synthy cuts with a lot of melodic vocal runs. Moreover, the timbres and sounds he chose to play with give the project a particularly spacey sound. Also, the synths and melodies provide a rubbery backdrop for Su’s constant flow. In fact, it might remind listeners of earlier tracks like “Cartier Lens.” In addition, Isthatcj and Dave Steezy spit alongside Su with ease on their respective cuts.

Meanwhile, “Always Rep” and “Ride To” are more in line with the West Coast bounce you’d expect. Show Banga and Skipper respectively give solid performances and IAMSU! takes advantage of faster flows. Like his previous output, including “1300 Stars,” the instrumentation and rhythm places it firmly on the Westside. However, between these two tracks, the former is more melodic while the latter is more raw.

Even when the sound is locked in, there’s still some nice variety to find within. Of course, IAMSU! plays with a couple of different sounds here and there, so the spread is nothing new. However, it would mean little if his performances and pen game weren’t comfortably matching each track’s energy. For IAMSU!, that’s not a problem.

What did you think of IAMSU!’s new extended play, “Out The Blue”? Let us know in the comments and check out the tracklist for yourself below. However, if you haven’t checked the project out yet, you can find the EP on your preferred streaming service. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the best new hip-hop each week.

Tracklist