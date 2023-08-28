Serayah Releases 7-Track EP “Flutter”

Serayah has released her latest EP, titled Flutter. The project, released via BeGenius Records, consists of seven tracks from the California-based singer and actress. Flutter includes features from Lady London and Village Boy Prince, who joins forces with Serayah on the single “Love or Die.” The previously released single, “F.B.B.” also appears on the tracklist. It is her first release since 2020’s Ray EP and her third overall project.

Serayah made her debut with 2018’s Addicted EP. With a run-time of twenty minutes, Flutter combines vintage with modern R&B for seven songs that explore a variety of sounds and tempos. On her latest EP, Serayah channels the aesthetics of 2000’s R&B while keeping things fresh with contemporary production. The project serves as a reminder to those who know her for her roles in various movies and TV shows.

Acting Has Kept Serayah Busy

Many may know Serayah for her acting, but she got her start in television by utilizing her skills as a singer. Her first big role in a series was playing pop star Tiana Brown on Empire, starting in 2015. The show ran for six seasons, with its final season airing in 2020. Serayah played a starring role, but she also lent her voice to the show’s soundtrack. Her role as Tiana Brown propelled her into mainstream recognition, as both an actress and a singer. She has appeared in multiple music videos for the likes of Chris Brown, Diddy, and her boyfriend Joey Bada$$.

Since Empire ended, Serayah has kept herself busy with acting, appearing in numerous films and landing roles in notable TV shows. She has been a mainstay in the Starz series BMF, as well as the most recent season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga. With a prolific acting career, Serayah has still made time to focus on music, consistently releasing singles and multiple EP’s. Flutter sticks to the R&B and pop fusion that Serayah established for both Empire and her own music career. Give Flutter a listen and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Tracklist