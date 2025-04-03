It's A Boy: Desiigner & Girlfriend Joyce Bryant Welcome Their First Child

Desiigner's life changed in 2016 with the success of his diamond-selling single. But the Brooklyn rap star has created his greatest work yet in his son. On Monday, March 31, the "Panda" rapper and his girlfriend, Joyce Bryant, shared the news on Instagram, posting a close-up of his newborn’s tiny hand with the caption, "He’s here." The couple first announced their pregnancy in November through a gender reveal video. The joyous milestone arrives after a turbulent chapter in Desiigner’s life, during which he sought mental health treatment following a troubling legal incident.

In 2023, the "Timmy Turner" hitmaker pleaded guilty to indecent exposure after being caught masturbating on a flight to Japan. The episode resulted in legal consequences that nearly placed him on the sex offender registry. During a 2024 appearance on Adam22’s No Jumper podcast, the former G.O.O.D. Music artist reflected on the ordeal, admitting he was in an altered state of mind. "I didn’t know what I was doing. I was completely out of it. When I was vegan, I wasn’t getting enough sugars or nutrients, and it felt like I was outside my body," he explained. He attributed his behavior to prescription medication and exhaustion. "I was on meds and just passed out on the plane. I was saying wild things, completely unaware," he said.

Desiigner Family

Desiigner received a sentence of two years’ probation, 120 hours of community service, and a $5,000 fine. He was also required to issue a formal apology to the flight attendants. Authorities handed him an FAA violation card before relocating him to the rear of the aircraft, where he was monitored by two travel companions. Upon landing, FBI agents detained and questioned him. Because the flight originated in Minnesota, he faced charges there.